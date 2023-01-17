For the past number of years, Deschutes Brewery has partnered with Bendistillery’s Crater Lake Spirits to release Black Butte Whiskey, a spirited take on the brewery’s iconic Black Butte Porter. It’s not a collaboration in name only; the whiskey is essentially distilled from the beer itself.

The first stage in crafting whiskey is nearly identical to brewing beer, in which malted grain is mashed to extract the sugary wort, which is boiled and fermented. The result is called the “wash,” which for all intents and purposes is beer, albeit without the hops.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

