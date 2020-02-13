The Cottonwood Cafe
()
Food: The Cottonwood Cafe in Sisters is a little tucked away delight. Opening in March of 2018 in what used to be Jen’s Garden, an upscale French restaurant, the space now serves a small menu of delectable breakfast and lunch options. My dining companion is a pescatarian and found it a little difficult to find something to match her diet as most of the lunch dishes are served with bacon. Eventually she settled on a breakfast burrito ($12) full of potatoes, eggs and veggies which she happily covered in a variety of house made hot sauces. I am not limited in what I can eat so I chose the tuna melt ($13) which was served on Sisters Bakery bread toasted perfectly. The tuna was a lovely mix of green onions and dill and maybe a little lemon to give it some bite with melted cheddar cheese and two large, thick strips of bacon on top. This may be the best tuna melt I’ve ever had. I was a little disappointed that the sandwich was served with homestyle potatoes instead of truffle fries which are listed on the website, but a potato is still a potato no matter how you slice it.
Service: A very pleasant woman welcomed us in and quickly got us a table. Our waitress was kind and gave us just the right amount of time to deliberate our food choices and promptly gave us water. The only quibble was she never came back to check on us after we got our food and never refilled our waters.
Atmosphere: Off the main drag, the Cottonwood Cafe is a cozy little place with interesting pop art on the walls and tables nicely placed around. According to the website there is a patio open in the back, weather permitting.
More info
Location: 403 E. Hood Ave., Sisters,
Price range: $6-$14
Hours: Winter hours, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Contact: cottonwoodinsisters.com or 541-549-2699
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.