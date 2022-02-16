Thanks to Senate Bill 317, which passed last June, cocktails and single servings of wine to-go are permanently legal in Oregon. I decided to try one of Velvet’s to-go cocktails, the Baja Reyes ($11) with Epsolon Silver tequila, Ancho Reyes chili verde liquor, lemon, cucumber, agave and soda water. It was packaged in a reusable and recyclable bag, and the bartender suggested I pour it over ice at home. This drink packs a punch. Its predominant flavor is cucumber, with a strong heat behind it, not to mention a healthy amount of tequila.
If you’re ordering from Velvet’s “grub” menu, be sure to try the prosciutto-wrapped mushrooms ($9). They’re stuffed with gooey cream cheese and served on top of a chickpea puree so creamy it tastes like a cheese sauce. All of this richness is wonderfully balanced by the juiciness of the mushrooms.
The Andouille sausage skewers ($8) are phenomenal. The ingredients are simple, but it’s the salsa verde that really makes this dish special.
If you’re able to fit some of the roasted bell peppers, Walla Walla onion and sausage all in your mouth at once (which was a bit of a stretch for me), it’s the perfect bite.
The asparagus of the prosciutto-wrapped asparagus ($9) is cooked to perfection — soft on the inside with a crunch on the outside. It wasn’t as mind-blowing as the first two appetizers, yet each ingredient was high-quality, and the flavors complementary.
Service
The team at Velvet is warm, accommodating and professional. They make the effort to go over and above to ensure your experience is top-notch, even if you’re just there for the takeout.
Takeout
Early in the pandemic, Velvet’s tiny kitchen was overwhelmed by the volume of takeout orders it received through third-party apps, leading them to discontinue their takeout service. Now, they’re ready and waiting to take your order, whether it’s over the phone or from inside the bar. Almost all of their cocktails can be made to-go, except the winter selection, as they’re served hot.
More info
Location: 805 NW Wall St., Bend
Contact: 541-728-0303
Hours: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. daily
Cuisine: New American
Price Range: $8-$13 small plates, $9-$13 cocktails
