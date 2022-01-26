On a cold Wednesday in December, I headed down to Toasty in the Podski food cart lot. Toasty is a woman-owned vegan food truck with a 100% plant-based menu. While I’m not one to typically seek out vegan food, I’d come back for both the flavor and the health benefits. The most popular item on the menu is the Rainbow Bowl ($12), which is more of a salad than a bowl, and loaded with rice, black beans, chunks of red onion and tomato. A touch of smokey tempeh, lime crema and hot sauce add flavor and a handful of microgreens on top make for a beautiful presentation.
After the happy hour scene, I found Toasty’s to be a welcome departure from bar food. As a self-proclaimed vegan rookie, the tofu scramble tasted and looked a bit like scrambled eggs and the tempeh tasted harsh on its own, but altogether the flavors meshed to create a scrumptious, nourishing lunch. It wasn’t the most filling meal, but I appreciated the well-crafted plant-based fare and instantly felt a little healthier.
Service
The service was friendly. You order at the window and can choose for your food to be prepared “for here” or “to go.” I took my buzzer and milled around the Podski Lot while I waited.
Atmosphere
I noticed even the below-freezing temperatures didn’t deter Bend residents from enjoying the food truck scene. A few congregated around the outdoor fire, but most ate inside the Podski building.
I considered joining one of the community tables indoors, but on second thought, took my food to go so I could enjoy it without being sandwiched between strangers.
