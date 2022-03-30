Visiting The Lemon Tree felt like being transported to a French cafe. From the lemon-orange water to the internationally inspired dishes and impeccable service, every moment was worth savoring.
Even the house coffee ($3.50), a blend by Sisters Coffee Company, was an experience. It came to the table on a white plate with a triangular yellow napkin and a small pot of cream with a spoon.
The avocado hash smash ($15) — one of the restaurant’s popular dishes and a great option for gluten-free and vegetarian diners — was every bit as decadent as I’d hoped. Crispy hash browns lay underneath the avocado mash with dressed grape tomatoes, three crunchy strips of bacon (add $3) and two perfectly poached eggs dusted with paprika. In addition to the bacon, I also chose to add hollandaise ($2) on the side.
Not only was the dish beautifully plated, it was an explosion of expertly orchestrated flavors. The hash browns offered a crunch, the avocado a layer of brightness and the runny yolk mixed together with the hollandaise in a rich, velvety sauce.
This restaurant is so beloved by the Bend community that there is even a waitlist by 9:45 a.m. on weekdays. If going on a weekend, plan to either line up outside by at least 8:45 a.m. (before they open at 9 a.m.) or go during the lull between the breakfast and lunch crowd (between 10:30-11 a.m.) to increase your chances of avoiding a long wait.
Service
The service was flawless. When I ordered the house coffee, the server asked if I’d like cream and sugar. With the avocado hash smash, she checked how I liked my poached eggs. And at the end of the meal when I couldn’t quite finish it all, she took my plate and boxed up the leftovers for me.
Atmosphere
I sat in the corner next to the flourless chocolate torte, lemon tarts, raspberry orange muffins and lemon toasted coconut cake. The walls were white with accents of blue making the small space feel light and airy. The smallness of the restaurant, although cramped at times, added to the overall charm.
