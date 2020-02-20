Super Burrito
()
Food: On a list of perfect foods (fine, my list of perfect foods), burritos would come in pretty high up. They hold way more stuff than a sandwich does without all that empty bread getting in the way, and that “stuff” can be just about anything you want, depending on how traditional you’re feeling. Super Burrito doesn’t just deal in its namesake food item: Tacos, breakfast plates and other casual Mexican fare abound. For the price, amount of food and flavor, I’d still recommend a burrito. My personal favorite, the carnitas burrito, comes packed with slow-cooked pork fresh off the bone, refried beans and a red salsa with just the right amount of kick — simple and delicious. And at $6, you’re not likely to find a better deal anywhere else in Bend.
Service: Fast. The gentleman at the counter took my order quickly, and my burrito was in my hands before I had time to sit down at a table to wait.
Atmosphere: The restaurant is shaped like a shoebox, but the seating is plentiful and comfortable. Colorful paintings adorn the walls, and a TV in on the back wall usually has a game playing.
More info
Location: 1133 NW Wall St., Bend
541-312-2009
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Cuisine: Mexican
Price range: $6-$10
— Brian McElhiney, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.