Strictly Organic Coffee Co.
()
Food: Being a strict tea-drinker, I don’t often visit coffee shops, let alone order food in them. The food you can get in your average stateside coffee shop usually doesn’t live up to the coffee, in my experience, amounting to reheated items shipped in from elsewhere and arranged in a glass case in front of the counter.
Not so at Strictly Organic, which has a full kitchen to satisfy your gustatory needs. And the curried chicken wrap ($8.95), more than satisfied for a recent late lunch. The chicken salad features juicy chunks of meat enhanced with onions and apples and mixed with the right amount of dressing and curry spices. It was wrapped in leafy lettuce and a tortilla and grilled so the tortilla was just hot while the insides remained cool and crisp.
Service: Fast and thorough. Not only did the woman behind the counter take my order quickly, a gentleman delivered it to my table out front.
Atmosphere: The cafe is cozy and comfortable inside, and a nice place to read or get some work done. I took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and sat outside; there may actually be more seating out front than inside the shop.
More info
Location: 6 SW Bond St., Bend
541-330-6061
Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Cuisine: Mexican/Asian/American fusion
Price range: $2.50 to $10.50
—Brian McElhiney, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.