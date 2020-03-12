Root Down Kitchen
Food: Whether you’re a hardcore vegan, occasional vegetarian or just enjoy tasty food, consider giving the fresh vegan fare a try. The menu offers three choices on its sandwiches list: the Bulgogi Tofu, the Sesame Dijon Tempeh ($11 each) and Chickpea Salad Sandwich ($10). My dining companion and I selected from the More list: She went for the Hoisin Tempeh and Roasted Cauliflower Tacos ($10), which come with onions, spinach and radish drizzled with green tahini sauce and served on corn tortillas. I chose the Red Lentil Fritters ($9). Attractively plated and equally tasty, it came topped with pickled onions and cilantro, as well as pesto and aioli on a bed of fresh slaw. Tofu Yakisoba ($12) is also available, and for kids, there’s Teriyaki Tofu ($4).
Service: The cashier was friendly and efficient. The food, as fresh as fresh gets, arrived maybe 10 minutes after we ordered.
Atmosphere: Root Down boasts large, east-facing glass windows, prompting my dining companion to describe the atmosphere as “sunny.” Live plants and artistic touches such stained-glass and decorative vases add to the ambience, as does music by the likes of The Replacements playing on the stereo.
MORE INFO
Location: 215 NW Hill St., Bend
Price range: $9-$12
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (closed Sunday)
Contact: rootdownkitchen.com or 541-383-5094
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
