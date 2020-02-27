Pour House Grill
Food: An eclectic lunch menu awaits those who dine at this Southeast Bend grill — quesadillas, salads, burgers, tacos and more. My identical twin dining companions each ordered the B.L.T. ($10), choosing fries and onion rings as their respective sides. Fries-twin rated it four stars, onion rings-twin gave hers a three, but the none-too-crisp rings pulled down her score. I opted for grilled fish tacos ($12, also available fried). Served with corn chips, the two tacos’ bounteous toppings were fresh and tasty but mired by overly salted fish.
Service: Our server, Brittnie, was friendly and prompt — as in stepping up to take orders the second we set down our menus. Fast and friendly service are welcome at lunchtime in Bend, where the unhurried pace of the leisure class seems to infect the speed of service. I know this is Bend, but some of us are workers on lunch breaks. Brittnie gets it!
Atmosphere: At lunch, all traffic is funneled into the sports bar, where all of the TVs were tuned to sports. A little PBS or C-Span would have been nice. (Ha! Joke!) The in-house music was inspired — The Knack, Talking Heads, Queen and Velvet Underground.
MORE INFO
Location: 61276 S, Highway 97, Suite 140, Bend
541-388-2337
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cuisine: American
Price range: $7-$15 (lunch); $6-$20 (dinner)
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
