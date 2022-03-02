FoodManzanita Grill food truck offers Southwestern fusion food. Located in the in the Humm Kombucha parking lot, the menu includes sandwiches, sliders, tacos and jalapeno poppers.
When I opened the bag my order was packaged in, I could tell it was put together with care — the fork and napkins were meticulously placed on top of the take-out box.
All three of the tacos I ordered were topped with the same green pico de gallo. Each one, wrapped in two corn tortillas, had a bit of a smoky flavor. On the side were three tiny containers of salsas; two green and one red, with a side of grilled onions underneath.
A shrimp lover at heart, I tested out Manzanita’s grilled shrimp taco.
The shrimp was juicy and cooked just right. The pollo asado taco was also spot on, too. It was made with large chunks of chicken, rather than shredded meat. Add some of the grilled onions and salsa to kick up the flavors a notch.
I had forgotten the al pastor taco came with grilled pineapple and wasn’t expecting the juicy burst of sweetness when I took a bite. Though I knew there was pineapple inside, I found the flavor combination a little strange.
Service
Owners Joaquin Ortiz and Jade Sellers take immense pride in their locally owned and operated food truck. Sellers was more than happy to list off her customers’ favorite orders and suggest modifications to make their offerings gluten-free, such as making a salad that wasn’t on the menu.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Atmosphere
Given the time of year, there was a layer of dust on top of Humm Kombucha’s outdoor picnic tables that left black marks on my white paper take-out box. I’d suggest either ordering to go or bringing dining inside Humm Kombucha’s taproom.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.