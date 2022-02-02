Suspicious of the name, I was hesitant to try HOLA! for the first time. I assumed such a name would serve basic Mexican food. Turned out, I was wrong. HOLA!’s Mexican-Peruvian cuisine transported me back to a visit to Peru after studying abroad.
I ordered the Lomo Saltado ($25.95), Peru’s version of beef stir fry. Served on a white rectangular dish, the meal was a sight for hungry eyes. A small mound of rice and several golden fried potatoes sat next to a heaping of wok-fried beef tenderloin and red onions, lots of onions.
I devoured the cooked-to-perfection tenderloin, pairing it with bites of rice and sopping up as much of the aji (chile) panca sauce as I could. Panca is a chile grown in Peru that’s described as a “dark red, mild pepper with a smoky, fruity taste.”
The portion was enough for two, and I savored every bite until I was full, taking the leftovers home with me.
Service
The restaurant was busy at 4:30 p.m. on a Wednesday, with only bar seating available.
I had to wait several minutes for someone to take my order, but once they did, my dinner came out surprisingly fast. The man who brought it out was singing, and asked if I wanted more water in Spanish and then again in English, contributing to the authentic ambiance.
Atmosphere
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
The east side location is in the middle of the Forum Shopping Center, making parking a breeze. HOLA! has five other locations including restaurants in Redmond and Sunriver.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.