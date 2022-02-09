I’ve never been a fan of fish tacos. But I’ll be counting down the days until I can have another from Fricken Faco, the name of which is derived from: fried + chicken = Fricken, fish + taco = Faco.
They’re a little pricier than the average taco, but they’re also not your average size. I ordered two of the fish tacos ($11) and realized I might have been able to get away with the single fish taco ($6) for lunch.
Gluten-free diners will be delighted because all of their fried chicken, fish and sauces are gluten-free, a true rarity when it comes to fried food. I requested corn tortillas instead of flour and appreciated the fact that they didn’t fall apart, as corn tortillas are wont to do.
The rice panko breading on the two strips of Northwest cod is chunky, making for a strong crunch, and they don’t scrimp on the sauces.
The tacos are draped in a tomatillo-avocado salsa and a cilantro lime aioli and topped with purple cabbage, green onion, cilantro and Feta cheese. All of these elements make for a delightfully satisfying bite and the lack of spice and Feta cheese (rather than Cotija) make this dish more in line with the Pacific Northwest palette than a traditional Mexican taco.
Service
They were in the middle of training a new recruit when I stopped by. Once handed a buzzer, I waited for ten minutes, a little longer than your average food truck wait, but still a reasonable amount of time to grab something to drink and get settled in the covered open-air seating area.
Atmosphere
Fricken Faco’s green double-decker bus is located in Bend’s original food cart pod, The Lot. The best part of going to The Lot on a cold winter day is the heated concrete benches.
