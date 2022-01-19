Food
I was first introduced to El Sancho Taco Shop through a friend. She brought me to the east-side location, and on a summer night, we stayed for hours, enjoying freshly made tacos and sipping margaritas. The tortillas at El Sancho are somehow crispy and soft at the same time and for me, completely redefined what a taco should taste like. If it’s your first time visiting, go for the Oaxaca cheese taco. Made with Mexican melting cheese and topped with green chilies, every mouthful oozes cheesy goodness, making this my go-to. You also can’t go wrong with the carnitas, but the grilled mahi-mahi is one I need to remember to avoid next time. While mahi-mahi can be expected to have a fishy flavor, I found it too much, and the overall flavor of this taco fell a little flat for me.
A side dish I can’t recommend highly enough is the fried plantains. Served fresh out the fryer, they come on a metal tray with a side of serrano aioli. On this particular visit, the plantains were bigger and crisper than ever. They come with a sprinkle of sea salt, and it’s the dipping sauce that takes them to the next level.
They make a mean margarita if you’re looking for something of the alcoholic variety. If not, I found the raspberry ginger kombucha a perfect complement to my meal. It’s bottled locally, and I found it to be crisp and not too sweet.
Service
If there’s a line out the door, don’t be deterred. Once you order at the counter, your food will be brought out within moments of settling into your assigned table. And if you find yourself still hungry, or in need of another drink, No need to head to the back of the line. Both locations have a designated window for any additional orders.
Atmosphere
Besides the out-of-this-world tacos, the atmosphere is my second favorite part of El Sancho. There’s more outdoor seating than there is indoor, and they have heating lamps during the winter to keep you warm.
The shack-like restaurant is painted in bright colors in a way that feels authentically Mexican. This time, while enjoying lunch inside at their west side location in December, I only wished they would’ve chosen a track other than instrumental Christmas music.
More info
East side
Location: 335 NE Dekalb Ave., Bend
Contact: 458-206-5973
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Everyday
West side
Location: 1254 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
Contact: 541-797-7999
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Mexican
Price range: $2.75- $10
Website: elsanchobend.com
