Award-winning cocktail bar The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin offers cabin fever — a happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday and all hours Sunday for menu items marked with an asterisk. I just had to try the dog-food popcorn ($9) topped with duck fat, bacon, and Parmesan, so I ordered that and the fried mac and cheese, both on happy hour. The appetizer arrived with thick shreds of Parmesan on top, and the juicy duck fat beckoned me to keep reaching for more. I also tried the fried mac and cheese ($14). It was outstanding. The mac and cheese had a thick crunch on the outside and accompanying granny smith and arugula salad that balanced the richness of the gruyere, cheddar and mozzarella-laden pasta. My fiancé and I also tried the patatas bravas ($11), which arrived on a cast-iron skillet with potatoes that were soft and drizzled with a deliciously spicy roasted tomato sauce that made me wish there was more of it.
For drinks, I sipped on happy hour special, Rye an’ Gosling ($12), a clever twist on a rye mule with rye, angostura bitters, mint, lime and gosling ginger beer, while my partner enjoyed the classic, full-bodied IPA by Georgetown Bodizafa ($6). The impeccable service, trendy decor and addictive dog-food popcorn made for a first-rate experience, that will have me jumping at the next opportunity to return.
Service
The positive energy of our server was infectious. She showed up at the perfect time to take our orders, deliver our food and check on us, bringing a smile to my face every time with her genuine demeanor.
Atmosphere
From two antique chairs built into the wall across from the bar to the upstairs fireplace and a variety of cozy furniture, this chic cocktail bar has a number of different areas to snuggle into. The surrounding wood textures, bar knick-knacks and thoughtful decor somehow feel homey and trendy at the same time, inviting you to linger just a little longer as you take it all in.
