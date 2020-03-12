Dandy’s Drive-in
Food: Bendites have been devouring Dandy’s burgers since 1968, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping soon. On a recent visit I lucked out and found ample parking available slightly after the lunch rush, though I have seen it so busy cars hover patiently waiting for one of the 18 stalls to open up. The small menu features standard burger joint favorites with a plethora of shake flavors to choose from. I went for a classic cheeseburger ($6) served with shredded lettuce and sauce (it also comes with tomato and pickles, but I’m not a fan) and a side of tater tots ($2.75). Served in a silver packet and squished a bit to fit, the first sight of the burger seems pretty mediocre, but the taste is what counts. The patty was seasoned well and the sauce was not overpowering. The real winner of the meal came in the little crispy, golden potato clouds that were my tater tots. Other than a little too much salt, perfect in every way.
Service: I may have waited 30 seconds before a young woman rolled up on roller skates to take my order. She gave me an estimated 10-15 minute wait for my food and she was on the dot, 10-minutes later I was chomping down on that bovine goodness.
Atmosphere: Dandy’s is a throwback to a bygone era of eating. The menus are positioned on either side of the parking area; a waitress skates out to take your order and bring your food, all the while you stay put in your car. Little has changed here since I was a kid. The menus got a face lift a couple years ago and the giant colored glass lights are gone, but Dandy’s is still a great stop.
Location: 1334 NE Third St., Bend
Price Range: $2.75-$9.25
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday
Contact: dandysdrivein.com or 541-382-6141
Cash or local checks only
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
