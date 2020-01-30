Cascade Lakes Lodge
Food: We are definitely spoilt for choice if you want good pub food in Central Oregon. Cascade Lakes Lodge in Bend is no exception. On a cold, rainy day I nestled into a corner table and dug into the crispy chicken wrap ($12.50) with a side of beautiful fries. Several pieces of tender fried chicken are surrounded by fresh cut romaine bits, smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, balsamic onions and glorious avocado all held together by a soft spinach tortilla. The wrap normally also comes with tomato, but I left them off. The flavor combinations of the wrap are perfect, though maybe less cheese is necessary as the main focus is the juicy meat. The fries are lightly battered before frying making them extra crispy on the outside and perfectly soft on the inside.
Service: The lunch rush wasn’t a rush at all. So I sat myself down and waited a couple of minutes for water and a menu. The second I sat the menu down on the table in front of me, my waitress was back. It wasn’t long before my cup of tea arrived (earl grey, hot) then soon after, my meal. The service was incredibly attentive and pleasant throughout.
Atmosphere: The massive lodge-style building takes notes from any facility found high on a mountain. It’s warm and inviting with plenty of windows letting in natural light.
More Info
Location: 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100
Hours:11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Price: $12.50-$16.50
Contact: cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
