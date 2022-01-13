Bo’s Falafel Bar owner Sierra Phillips worked in restaurants growing up and practiced law as an adult, and she wanted to create something different. The result was her restaurant, a come as you are, no-frills Mediterranean eatery. On my recent visit, I tried the Falafel Bowl on a bed of greens with grape tomatoes, black olives, pink tahini, feta cheese and tzatziki.
Bo’s makes their falafels fresh daily, taking the time to grind the chickpeas twice before adding spices such as parsley, onion and garlic. After my first glorious bite of falafel, I could see the steam wafting out. It had a delicate crunch that didn’t take away from the full flavor of the meaty center. The toppings performed a coordinated dance of creamy and tangy on my tongue as I finished every last bite. My only regret was that I later found myself exorbitantly thirsty, which leads me to believe they add a lot of salt. Regardless of the salt content, the vibe and scratch-made food made with love make this place a must for any fan of Mediterranean cuisine.
Service
Phillips cares about her staff and it shows. But don’t come to Bo’s expecting full service. In true Bend fashion, this native family business is focused squarely on good food, rather than a fancy dining experience. Their kitchen is a food truck and yes, you are expected to bus your own table, but any interaction you have with the staff will be nothing but welcoming, gracious and kind.
Atmosphere
Bo’s has rolled with the punches when it comes to weathering COVID’s challenges. While they started as a buffet in 2019, their current setup involves ordering outside at the counter, taking a buzzer, grabbing your order from the pickup window and dining in a translucent, outdoor tent with wood picnic tables. On the day I visited, the sun was streaming through the tent’s see-through walls with a layer of snow on top as folksy rock. Do yourself a favor, and pay a visit to Bo’s. Or at the very least, follow them on Instagram. Phillips’ witty humor, raw honesty and pop culture references will not leave you disappointed.
