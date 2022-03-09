Of the two appetizers and entree I ordered the evening I dined at Bend Brewing Co., I was especially glad for the sriracha cauliflower appetizer ($11). It was flash fried and coated in a sweet, spicy sauce that came with a side of ranch for dipping. Each floret was packed with flavor, and I liked the way the spice snuck up on me when I least expected it.
The Cajun Tots ($9) were also tasty, although they could have been crispier. They were heavy on the seasoning and also came with a side of ranch.
For a main, I ordered the butternut squash risotto ($15). I was warned it would be heavy on the mushrooms, but as it turns out, “heavy on the mushrooms” is a subjective term — I found it heavy on the cheese more than anything else. I enjoyed the nuanced flavor of the squash, but the candied walnuts made some bites strangely sweet while the rest of the dish was savory.
A self-proclaimed French dip connoisseur, my fiancé was a fan of Bend Brewing’s take on the classic dish with turkey. The turkey dip ($15) was served on beautiful French bread and came with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and garlic aioli. Not only was it accompanied by au jus, but ranch and ketchup, too.
The fact they had gluten-free beer on the menu, Ground Breaker’s IPA No. 5 ($5.50), was a treat. As someone who adheres to a gluten-free diet for health reasons, it had been too long since since I last ordered a beer.
Service
Our server was kindhearted and easy to engage in conversation. She did an impeccable job, swiftly bringing out our food and accommodating any requests we had.
Atmosphere
The warmth inside the bar was a relief after walking through the sleeting rain. We sat at a secluded booth in the corner with bright lighting. There was a QR code sitting on the table for us to scan the menu onto our phones.
