Food

Bai Tong is affiliated with Noi Thai Cuisine in downtown Bend. Across from Costco, tucked behind a car lot in the River’s Place food truck pod, it offers a concise, high-quality sampling of Thai dishes, including spring rolls, pad thai and chicken curry.

When opting for Thai, I almost exclusively go for pad thai because it pairs well with shrimp. But on this chilly afternoon, I decided to try the Red Chicken Curry ($10.95). The sauce was a perfect balance of spicy and creamy over the tender chicken, green bell pepper and crunchy bamboo shoots.

The sweet, silky Thai Iced Tea offered relief whenever the heat began to build up on my tongue. The dish was both mobile and carefully plated with the curry placed in a plastic cup next to a dome of rice topped with fresh basil and garnished with a pop of color by a slice of tomato and cucumber.

I couldn’t eat fast enough to keep my meal from turning cold in the 30-something degree weather, but enjoyed every bite and would be quick to recommend this spot for anyone looking for fast, tasty Thai.

Service

I was handed a buzzer after placing my order, but before the two women at the cart could finish off listing their favorite dishes (which were most of the menu), I was already being handed my curry. The Thai Iced tea followed soon after.

Atmosphere

You don’t have to allow your fingers to go numb as you dine in the outdoor seating area like I did. River’s Place has a cozy indoor tap house with a selection of beer, wine, mimosas, and live music 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday.

More info

Bend location: 787 NE Purcell, Bend

Contact: 541-799-7878

Tumalo location: 19860 7th St., Tumalo

Contact: 541-666-9586

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Thai

Price range: $10.95-$14.95, kids menu available for $6.95-$8.95

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

