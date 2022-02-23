Bend’s Astro Lounge is serving a pared-down version of its menu with no happy hour. It still has plenty of creative cocktails to choose from, however. The Winter Warmers drink list features six seasonal options such as an adult hot cocoa ($10), a spiked chai tea ($12) and a Baileys Irish coffee with Crown Royal Vanilla ($12) known as the “Get Me Right.”
Back in early January when it felt like wintertime, I enjoyed sipping on The Frosty Apple ($11), an apple cider spiked with apple whisky. My neighbor ordered the Bond Street Honey ($10), a hot toddy made with Bulleit Bourbon. Our drinks were the perfect antidote to a chilly day, tasting strongly of apples and spice.
We munched on the sweet potato fries ($6) and Tater Tots ($6), which were served straight from the fryer, piping hot and perfectly crispy. The grilled cheese ($7) my neighbor ordered was made with provolone, gouda and Havarti. It was crispy on the outside with gooey cheese on the inside and came with classic Lay’s potato chips on the side.
Service
Our server was bubbly and welcoming but would sometimes disappear for a while despite the quiet bar, and we’d have to wave him down to get his attention.
Atmosphere
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
At 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday, the bar felt empty and the disco ball hanging by the front entrance looked lonely. Astro Lounge’s specialty is in nightlife. Come between 8-11:30 p.m. Monday for the open mic, 7-9 p.m. for Trivia Tuesday or from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturdays for the DJ.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.