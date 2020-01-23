A Taste of Thailand
Food: This little cart, also known as Thai on the Fly, is the definition of “best kept secret in town.” I’d never seen the place before I went for this review, and even then I passed it at least three times before consulting an online map and photos to find it. After tasting some samples, I opted for the day’s special: yakisoba/chow mein — the menu indicated the former, my takeout box proudly proclaimed the latter — with chicken and sauteed vegetables including broccoli, carrots, onions and cabbage. Yakisoba or chow mein, the noodles were fantastic, and the veggies crisp and fresh. The meal came with two slabs of marinated chicken breast that were nothing fancy, but good nonetheless. Speaking of, expect leftovers — I made two meals out of this one portion. The menu changes daily, so keep coming back to try new dishes (I know I will).
Service: I’m not hard to please in this department, but I’d wager A Taste of Thailand goes above and beyond even the pickiest patron’s expectations. The woman at the cart offered me generous samples of Panang curry pork and a spicy chicken curry that I didn’t quite catch the name of before I ordered. My main order was out fast, and I was offered a spicy sauce to go with the chicken, which I refused.
Atmosphere: Not much to say, as it’s drive-through only.
More info
Location: 696 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend
541-815-0180
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
Cuisine: Thai
Price range: $9
— Brian McElhiney, The Bulletin
