That Guy’s Bistro

Food: For sunny days, food carts are wonderful options. For cold days, food carts are still great options, especially ones that are parked at one of the several pods spread around Central Oregon. Redmond has two, Wild Ride and the newer General Duffy’s Waterhole placed literally blocks away from each other. The latter hosts the That Guy’s Bistro’s bright green truck. With mouths watering, my dining companion and I strolled up to the window. We settled on two versions of the truck’s “filly” a flatbread filled with onions, mushrooms, peppers, provolone and swiss cheese with a garlic and herb aioli. I got the marinated and grilled tri-tip ($11); my pescatarian sister got the veggie ($9) with zucchini, corn and spinach, splitting an order of house fries ($3) between us. The tri-tip was cubed and perfectly cooked with a great cut that wasn’t too fatty or gristly, making it easy to eat. However, trying to hold all of it together in the flatbread proved to be a bit of a challenge, one that needed the aid of a handful of napkins and a fork. The fries were a little less crispy than I like, but they were dusted with a paprika spice blend, making them wonderfully seasoned and a great pairing to our main dishes.

Service: Our order was taken with a smile, and we were handed a pager that buzzed when our food was ready. We went inside, found a table, ordered drinks and before too long, our food was ready for pickup. The counter service for drinks inside General Duffy’s is also prompt and friendly. You will probably spot one of the owners gleefully chatting with patrons or decorating for an upcoming event.

Atmosphere: General Duffy’s has a small outdoor area with picnic tables and games. Inside, the new building has ample seating at high tops and tables for four. The white walls feature local photography and the looming face of General Duffy, a five-point elk on the wall.

More Info

Location: at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Price range: $6-$12

Contact: thatguys.com or 541-521-9170

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin