Huntington Headquarters
()
Food: La Pine’s food scene is ever-growing. Opening last summer, the eatery serves a variety of burgers and sandwiches with a few larger dinner platter options. On a Saturday, in between the lunch and dinner crowds, my dining companions and I tried out four different meals. I went for the club sandwich ($11.50), on my choice of sourdough and a side of homemade potato salad. The bread was perfectly toasted with nice, thick bacon, turkey and ham with swiss and cheddar cheese split between fresh lettuce and onions (I held the tomato). The potato salad that accompanied my sandwich was a little tangy and had a couple of pieces of bacon that I found. I’m still not 100% sure if they were supposed to be in there because there was so little to be found, but it was still tasty. While all my dining companions got something different and enjoyed the flavor of their food, one got the Lite F+C ($8.95) with two pieces of breaded cod, sweet potato fries (regular fries are also an option), tartar sauce and homemade coleslaw. The slaw was a little sweet and fresh and the fries were nice, but the fish, she wished had been a bit crispier.
Service: Since we were in between the lunch and dinner diners, we were seated quickly by a friendly server and got our food within a few minutes of ordering.
Atmosphere: According to one of my dining companions, the space has added a bit more decor since opening, making it much more inviting. A large painted mural of a fire watchtower adorns the entrance wall, with the other walls adorned with a variety of firefighting memorabilia.
More info
Location: 51507 Huntington Road, La Pine
Price range: $4.25-$14.95
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Contact: huntingtonhq.com or 541-593-8338
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.