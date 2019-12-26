Carino’s Italian

()

Food: While making a Christmas-related stop at Best Buy, I asked the nice tech salesman where to grab a bite to eat. I inquired about Carino’s, and he said he was more of an Olive Garden guy. For lunch, I can see why. Each meal starts with bread, garlic (the waitress said it was roasted, but these were crisp bits of minced) and Italian seasoned olive oil. The bread was fresh and hot, and good dipped in the oil. I ordered a half-sized, pecan-crusted chicken salad ($15.99, a whole is $18.99). The small salad’s description is the chicken comes atop “fresh spinach, gorgonzola, Roma tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, red onions and crispy onion straws tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette.” The dressing was nonexistent; the chicken was still moist, and the crust had a subtle flavor. The onion straws seemed like an odd topping. Thinly sliced red onion, not the diced chunks like I found in this salad, would be a better option. Was the half salad worth $15.99? In my opinion, no.

Service: The service was fast, cheerful and helpful, and the food arrived in short order. No complaints there.

Atmosphere: The restaurant is tastefully decorated with Italian art, but the interior is dark because the the colors are browns and wood accents with burgundy upholstery and not much daylight.

More info

63455 N. U.S. Hwy 97, Bend

541-318-6300

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

carinos.com

— Jody Lawrence-Turner