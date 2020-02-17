(3.5 stars)
Food: For a hamburger experience that indulges all your taste buds by not skimping on ingredients or trying to make a healthier version, this is the place to go. On this trip (yes, I've gone multiple times), I opted for a mushroom swiss burger ($11.95). The bun was buttered and grilled, giving it just the right amount of crunch. The mushrooms were seasoned, cooked to just tender and piled on top of the ample amount of melted swiss cheese. The burger also came with tomato, lettuce and onion. This is the kind of burger you should eat slow and savor each bite. The marriage of flavors is perfection. Depending on the size of your appetite, one burger might be enough for two people. Each burger comes with a choice of fries, tater tots, potato rounds, potato salad or coleslaw. For $1 more, you can opt for onion rings, sweet potato fries or a green salad. I had the fries, which are old-fashioned, skin-on, homemade fries that were crisp outside, tender inside and lightly salted.
Service: Friendly and fast. I ordered the burger to go. It was packaged and ready when I arrived.
Atmosphere: It's small with basic tables and chairs, random pieces of art and promotional signs. Nothing fancy, but you go for the food not the atmosphere.
More info
Location: 56815 Venture Lane, Sunriver
Price range: $8.95 to $14.45
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Tues., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wed.-Thurs. and Sun., 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
Contact: bigbellyburgersandbrew.com or 541-639-8929
