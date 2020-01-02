Ashley’s

Food: On the way to Goodwill, I’ve driven by Ashley’s bar many, many times. My curiosity took over one day when lunchtime hit, triggering a visit. I ordered The ‘Inferno’ burger with Cajun french fries. To my surprise, it was juicy, well-seasoned and one of the best burgers I’ve had in Bend. The beef (unpressed for maximum juiciness) was topped with sliced jalapenos, grilled onions, pepperjack cheese, lettuce and tomato, and served on a Big Ed’s bun (freshly baked). The Cajun fries tasted slightly spicy, but not too salty. I’ll being going back to this restaurant, without hesitation this time.

Service: With about 25 people in the bar/restaurant, the one waitress worked the room surprisingly well and with a smile. I found a booth and in less than five minutes she took my order. The food was on the table within 15 to 20 minutes.

Atmosphere: This is not a place you go to for the atmosphere unless being in a darkish bar with mid-day drinkers, pool tables and lottery games is what fits your mood. It’s clean, but a tad rundown.

More info

Location: Ashley’s bar, 61303 S. Highway 97, Bend

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday

— Jody Lawrence-Turner