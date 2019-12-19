Aloha Cafe

Food: When I moved away from my hometown, the challenge of finding good teriyaki chicken was not something I considered. Who knew it was a rare find? If the chicken is moist, tender and not too salty, then no matter what you pair it with, the dish will be delicious. Aloha Cafe is my go-to for teriyaki chicken, which is grilled to perfection and has just the right amount of glaze. Rather than rice or noodles, I prefer to have the chicken with a tossed salad. I’ve eaten at the restaurant multiple times, and I have had the opportunity to try several entrees in addition to the teriyaki chicken. This time, I chose a combination with lava chicken (spiced with sweet chile sauce) and kalua pork. Something about fiery, tender chicken and salad satiates my appetite like so few dishes. The pork was incredibly tender and juicy, but a tad too salty. The salad was fresh as usual.

Atmosphere: The small cafe is decorated with surf boards, Hawaii license plates and beach-related items. The casual dining spot is sparse and bright and inviting.

Service: When you walk in the door, the person at the counter immediately greets you. If there’s a line, they apologize for the wait in advance or say, “I’ll be with you soon.” You place the order at the counter and find a table. The meal arrives within 10 minutes or less. If you’re dining in, they bring your food to the table.

More info

Location: Aloha Cafe, 547 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-382-5662

alohacafebbq.com

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Cuisine: Hawaiian BBQ

Price range: $8.45 to $14.50

— Jody Lawrence-Turner