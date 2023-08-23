It would seem nothing can kill Art in the High Desert.

That may sound an odd statement considering its absence since it was last held in 2019, when it still called the Old Mill District its home and was ranked 12th in the nation for sales. That was followed by a tune you surely know by heart by now — the COVID-19 shutdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Jewelry-MeganClark.jpg

Jewelry by Megan Clark.
Printmaking-HelenGotlib.jpg

A piece by printmaker Helen Gotlib
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.