Big Head Todd and the Monsters sounds like one of those bands where there’s a person’s name in the band name, but there isn’t really a person with that name in the band, like Hootie and the Blowfish (no Hootie) or Larry and His Flask (no Larry).
But there is a Todd! His full name is Todd Park Mohr and he started Big Head Todd and the Monsters in Colorado, way back in the mid-1980s. Since then, he and his band have been cranking out albums full of rootsy, bluesy, funky, jammy rock ‘n’ roll and playing shows all over the country.
After taking some time off the road because of COVID-19, they’re back at it and will stop in Bend Sunday night for a show at the Midtown Ballroom. Look for the guy with the big head hanging out with monsters.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters: $35; 6 p.m. Sunday; Midtown Ballroom, Bend, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
