Beverly Cleary wanted to be a writer. But first, she needed a story.
She had thought she would begin her writing career with a story about a girl like the one she had been, growing up first in Yamhill County and then in Northeast Portland. “But when I sat down to write, no ideas came,” she told The Oregonian/OregonLive in 2016, shortly before her 100th birthday.
“And then I got to thinking about … a little boy when I was children’s librarian in Yakima who faced me and said, ‘Where are the books about kids like us?’ And he was right. There weren’t any,” she said. Back then, “kids in children’s books had adventures and went to sea and all that sort of thing, but there was nothing about just ordinary kids playing in the neighborhood.”
She decided she would write about those ordinary kids — and the rest is literary history.
Cleary, who became one of America’s top-selling and most-loved authors and whose books have become classics read by countless children, parents and teachers, died Thursday, her publisher announced. She was 104.
Cleary was perhaps best known for her books featuring Ramona Quimby, who first appeared as a highly opinionated, stubborn preschooler pestering her big sister, Beatrice “Beezus” Quimby, and their neighbor, Henry Huggins, on quiet Klickitat Street in Northeast Portland. The Quimby sisters and Henry ended up appearing in a dozen books, a 1980s Portland Saturday morning television series and a 2010 movie. Ramona and Henry are depicted in bronze in the Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden in Northeast Portland’s Grant Park, as is Henry’s dog, Ribsy.
A standalone book, “Ellen Tebbits,” also is set in Portland, with its title character — the Cleary creation who most resembles the author, she has said — living on Tillamook Street.
In keeping with her desire to write about everyday kids, Cleary didn’t shy away from subjects that were once considered too touchy for children’s books: Over the course of the Ramona series, her father loses his job, her mother starts working, and Ramona ends up going to a neighbor’s home for afterschool care. Cleary won the 1984 John Newbery Medal, America’s top award for children’s literature, for “Dear Mr. Henshaw,” in which a young boy copes with his parents’ divorce and his loneliness at school.
Readers responded enthusiastically to her frank, sympathetic portrayals of American families: Her books have sold more than 90 million copies. She received a National Medal of Art in 2003 and was named a Library of Congress “Living Legend” in 2000, 50 years after publishing her first book, “Henry Huggins.”
Making her success all the sweeter was the fact that her initial relationship with books was a rocky one. As a first-grader, she recalled, she struggled with reading, stymied by phonics, word lists and dull textbooks. “Until the third grade, reading was just something I had to do in school,” she told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Beverly Atlee Bunn was born April 12, 1916, in McMinnville, the only child of Chester Lloyd Bunn, a farmer who was the descendant of Oregon Trail migrants, and Mable Bunn, a former teacher from the Midwest. She spent her first six years on the family farm in Yamhill, where she developed the sharp observational eye every storyteller needs — “I remember every blade of grass,” she told an Oregonian interviewer in 2008. Then her father, exhausted by the daily demands of running a farm, gave it up and the family moved to Portland, where he became a bank guard.
Young Beverly attended Fernwood Elementary School, now part of Beverly Cleary School, and Grant High School. Once she became a convert to the idea of reading for pleasure, she went through books at a rapid clip. They provided an escape from the deprivations of the Depression as a Grant student, she recalled in her 1988 memoir, “A Girl From Yamhill,” she cringed at wearing hand-me-down dresses in the face of “snobbish” cliques.
Books were also an escape from tense relationships with her mother and longtime boyfriend, both of whom Cleary described in her memoir as judgmental, critical and controlling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.