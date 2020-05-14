There are several films out there based on games. Unfortunately the majority of those are bad (with the exception of 1985’s “Clue,” which is a work of art). So instead of focusing on those, here are films (and one television series) that use games and gaming as part of the driving plots or inciting incidents.
“California Split” (1974) — One of Robert Altman’s less-remembered films, mostly due to the rights never being available for early VHS releases in the 1980s and subsequent subpar editions with several cuts being made to DVD and early streaming releases. Now it’s full, original and unedited version is available. It may seem like the film wanders aimlessly through mumbled dialogue, but if you turn up the TV (or better yet, throw on the closed captioning) there is a rich and naturalistic story that unfolds. George Segal plays William, a magazine writer who joins a poker game and is instantly hooked by stranger and fellow gambler Charlie (Elliot Gould). The two become friends and enter into the world of habitual gambling, which at one point William gets into too deep and makes the decision to play a high stakes poker game in Reno with both his and Charlie’s money. The ending is brilliant and subtle and worth the 1 hour 48 minute runtime of a highly ’70s New Hollywood-style film. Keep an eye out for a 20-something Jeff Goldblum in his second film role. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from iTunes or Vudu.
“The Cincinnati Kid” (1965) — While nothing groundbreaking — in fact, the same story is told arguably better in 1961’s “The Hustler” except with pool — it is still entertaining. Steve McQueen plays Eric Stoner, otherwise known as the Cincinnati Kid, a skilled poker player who decides to challenge the reigning champ, The Man, played by Edward G. Robinson. When someone tries to fix the game in favor of the Kid, he promptly tells him to get lost, preferring to win fair and square but the Man is just as crafty and will do what it takes. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Jumanji” (1995) — Nothing beats Robin Williams in peak Robin Williams. He’d just done “Aladdin” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” so his turn as Alan Parrish in the board game come to life movie solidified him for ‘90s family movies. Parrish gets himself trapped in the eponymous game for 20 years until the game is replayed by teen siblings Judy and Peter Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce). Together, along with Parrish’s old friend who grew up haunted by him getting sucked into the game, Sarah Whittle (Bonnie Hunt), they must finish the game and say its name in order to return their world to normal. It’s still great fun 15 years later. Stream it on Hulu (with live TV subscription) or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2017, 2019) — Not quite the same kind of delight that you get from the original, but these almost-sequels bring another kind of joy to them. The game this time reinvents itself (like the movies) for a more modern audience, changing into a video game. This time a group of four teenagers are sucked into its gameplay and transformed into their chosen avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Last year’s sequel introduced Awkwafina to the mix for a great balance and more laughs with her spot-on Danny DeVito impression. Stream “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Hulu (with Live TV subscription) or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube. Rent “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters” (2007) — Billy Mitchell set the high score in the arcade game Donkey Kong back in 1981, a record that many believed would never be broken. Enter recently unemployed Steve Wiebe, who broke the record in 2003. The two men then spar across the country to be included in the 2007 Guinness Book of World Records. The fact it’s a documentary is shocking because the whole premise seems like it couldn’t be true. But, stranger things have happened. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Last Starfighter” (1984) — The space opera follows Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), an everyday teenager who achieves the high score on an arcade game called Starfighter. When it’s revealed that the game was created as a recruiting tool to develop pilots to fight a war in space, Rogan is taken to a distant planet where his skills are put to the test only this time with real life consequences for failing. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Youtube.
“Ready Player One” (2018) — Funny that a movie with so many Easter eggs for its audience has the main objective within it of characters finding a digital easter egg hidden with the game they are immersed in. In the not too distant future an eccentric inventor creates a virtual reality world called the OASIS where people can escape this dystopian-esq reality they live in. When he dies he Willy Wonkas his fortune to the first person who can find the Easter egg. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Seventh Seal” (1957) — Max von Sydow sadly died earlier this year, so now is the perfect time to catch this artsy Swedish film directed by Ingmar Bergman. The film is gorgeously shot with a lot of camera techniques and shots that didn’t become popular in U.S. cinema until the ’70s auteur filmmakers. Von Sydow plays a Swedish knight who is disillusioned after returning home from the Crusades. When Death comes for him, the knight challenges him to a game of chess in exchange for his life. While he knows he will never fully escape death he hopes to do one redemptive act before passing. Stream it on Kanopy or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Stranger Things” (2016-present) — While the main story line has little to do with gameplay and everything to do with tugging on your nostalgia heartstrings, the series’ use of Dungeons and Dragons permeates throughout the show. Characters name the monsters after creatures from their D&D games, the whole ragtag team is born out of their weekly sessions and they rise to the occasion like any character they create in the game would and should. It’s a solid show throughout the run with only a few hiccups along the way (episode seven of season two is renowned though the fandom as the worst in the series). The upcoming fourth season, while never having an announced drop date, has most likely been delayed due to production shutting down amid concerns with the coronavirus. Stream it on Netflix.
