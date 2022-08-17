Food
I discovered Pacific Pizza and Brew during Bend’s heat wave in July 2021. I was working from home with no air conditioning and there were days it was difficult to form a complete thought. That week, I found solace inside the cool and spacious restaurant.
This time, I visited for a different type of relief, happy hour. From 3-5 p.m. on weekdays, one of the happy hour specials is a 10-inch pizza with two toppings for $12.
Toppings are my favorite part of the pizza, which meant narrowing them down to two was difficult.
The server suggested pairing chicken with artichoke or pepperoni with black olives. While both sounded tasty, I noticed the Hawaiian pizza on the menu and asked for diced pineapple and sliced capicola.
Hawaiian pizza is traditionally a simple balance between sweet and salty. The capicola made it spicy. The crust was a medium thickness and cooked enough to slightly char the edges and add a crunch. Although I was limited to just the two toppings, they were added with a heavy hand and I felt far from cheated.
I paired the pizza with the kale salad ($5, regularly $6-$12) — one of my go-to’s at Pacific Pizza and Brew. It came out minutes after I’d ordered it. The sliced kale, cabbage, and carrot salad was dressed with a spicy peanut-sesame dressing, fresh mint and a handful of roasted peanuts. It was fresh, crunchy and I could taste both the sweet and spicy flavors of the dressing.
On the regular menu are some wonderful pizzas with vegetarian and gluten-free options, including the wild mushroom pizza ($17-$34) and the bacon and fig pizza ($16-$33). Pair it with a pint of local Oregon craft beer, of which there is a selection of top-tier beers on tap.
As I placed my leftover slices in a pizza box to bring home, I had to laugh at the text imprinted on top, “Pacific Pizza and Brew will not be held liable for any breakups, broken friendships or back alley fist fights related to the unauthorized consumption of said pizza.”
Service
The service was attentive and congenial. The server was quick to offer suggestions, put in my order and check on how the food was, all with a sunny disposition.
Atmosphere
The high ceilings make the restaurant feel open. One of the walls is covered with vibrant photography of inspiring nature shots.
Last week, the weather was perfect for sitting under an umbrella on the patio surrounded by ponderosa pines, which were not only nice to look at, but absorbed the sounds of traffic along Century Drive.
More info
Location: 340 SW Century Drive, Bend
Contact: 541-550-7887, pacificpizzabrew.com
Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Price Range: $6-$35
Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Happy Prices: Specials including $9-$12 for 10-inch pizza and $5 side salads
Cuisine: Pizza
