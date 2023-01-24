In these days of AI and NFTs, Zoom collabs and TikTok Stitch duets, it's almost quaint to stumble upon a band that met in the "musicians" section of Craigslist, that spartan web-fave of the early 21st century.
But that's exactly where the Bend band Night Channels came together in the pre-pandemic days. Now, they're about to release their new album, "Postmodern," a 12-track collection of catchy, ambitious and well-crafted rock 'n' roll that's equal parts crunchy '90s alternative, urgent Midwestern emo, soaring melodic prog and weird math-rock groove, with touches of heavy metal chug and impressive vocal harmonies. If you've liked guitar rock at any point in the past few decades, "Postmodern" might just be for you.
The band's lineup includes Alex Montoya (drums), Mason Coats (bass/vocals), Josh Ryan (guitars) and Joey Vaughn (guitar/vocals). And it's worth mentioning the album's incredible cover art, which was done by Vojtěch Doubek of Moonroot Art. If it's not printed here alongside this story, look it up online! It's worth it!
Night Channels, Morrow and Ben Rosett: 7 p.m. Friday, $10, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, nightchannelsband.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
