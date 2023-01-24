NCSilvermoonWideALL.jpg

Bend's Night Channels will release their new album, "Postmodern," a 12-track collection of catchy, ambitious and well-crafted rock, Friday evening at Silver Moon Brewing.

In these days of AI and NFTs, Zoom collabs and TikTok Stitch duets, it's almost quaint to stumble upon a band that met in the "musicians" section of Craigslist, that spartan web-fave of the early 21st century.

But that's exactly where the Bend band Night Channels came together in the pre-pandemic days. Now, they're about to release their new album, "Postmodern," a 12-track collection of catchy, ambitious and well-crafted rock 'n' roll that's equal parts crunchy '90s alternative, urgent Midwestern emo, soaring melodic prog and weird math-rock groove, with touches of heavy metal chug and impressive vocal harmonies. If you've liked guitar rock at any point in the past few decades, "Postmodern" might just be for you.

