Janay Wright writes about food, events and the outdoors for The Bend Bulletin. As the company’s Audience Engagement and Features Reporter of nearly two years, she also runs The Bulletin’s Instagram account. Read her work in The Bulletin’s free print GO Magazine or stay in the know on Instagram @bendbulletin. And if you’re not sure where to eat in town, she likely has a recommendation.
Josh Cordell, known as Bend’s burger guy, celebrated one year of Burger Friday on Sept. 1, an effort involving visiting a hamburger joint every week and posting a short video on social media.
The video clips gained traction online to the point that, Cordell, a youth pastor and coach, is now recognized in public. He’s received invitations from local restaurants and numerous recommendations on Instagram and Facebook about where to visit next.
Burger Friday begins
The idea for Burger Friday was born on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, while Cordell was dining with his dad at Bend Burger Co. On the spot, he decided to eat a burger at a new establishment every Friday for one year. He nearly achieved his goal, with the occasional exception of returning to a restaurant to share a burger with friends.
Cordell never expected his burger-eating escapades to resonate with others to the extent that they have.
“It feels good,” he said. “Like why not support these businesses? And it’s a fun thing to be able to do.”
However, Cordell has received criticism from friends who have pointed out he rarely finds faults in the burgers he eats and reviews online. When Cordell first started the weekly tradition, he attempted to rank the burgers, but he quickly decided it wasn’t the approach he wanted to take with Burger Friday.
“I realized, I don’t know if that is actually what I’m trying to do here. That’s not as fun,” he said.
Living his best life
Cordell is a fan of organizing data in spreadsheets, so naturally, he created one to keep track of Burger Friday. The spreadsheet revealed that over the last year, he has eaten burgers in Bend, Tumalo, Sisters, Eugene, Lincoln City, Gresham, Beaverton, Hood River, Portland, Crescent City, Salem, Junction City, Pacific City, Newport, Cascade Locks, St. Helens and Wilsonville, California.
The tradition began, in part, as an effort to cut down on burger consumption, so all week, Cordell looks forward to indulging in a hamburger. He also regularly visits spots that have been highly recommended, making it more likely that he’s trying the best of the best. But he also intentionally focuses less on the burger’s shortcomings than its merits.
“Every Friday, (the burgers) always blow my mind,” he said. “Isn’t this just living your best life when you’re eating a hamburger?”
Cordell’s burger recommendations
Several restaurants rise to the top when Cordell considers his favorite burgers. His favorite overall hamburger is J-Dub‘s original burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic mayonnaise ($12-$18, based on the size of the patty). Cordell said it’s his preferred style of burger, it’s consistent, and he feels good after consuming it.
The Americana food truck in The Podski serves what Cordell considers as the “top bang for your buck burger” with a high-quality burger ringing in at $8.
If Cordell is in the mood for a large burger with the toppings piled on, he’ll opt for That Guy’s Bistro where the signature burger involves a quarter-pound beef patty accompanied by American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion and the restaurant’s signature sauce on a garlic brioche bun ($10).
For a high-end burger, he’ll point to Wagyu Burger Joint, a food truck currently parked outside of Spider City Brewing Co.
Tailored recommendations roll easily off of Cordell’s tongue, and he welcomes requests for suggestions on his Instagram and Facebook pages.
Gleanings from Burger Friday
Cordell has gleaned more than just the best burgers in Oregon over the past year.
“I learned that people appreciate positive things that are consistent,” he said.
He realized that much like he’s able to relate to youth as a pastor and coach, he was also able to relate to a large segment of the Bend community through a shared love of hamburgers.
After weekly visits to local and far away burger joints, there are still 10 restaurants serving hamburgers in Bend that Cordell has yet to try. He plans to continue Burger Friday for another year and may also take a stab at Salad Saturday and perhaps, Taco Tuesday.
