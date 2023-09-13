Josh Cordell, known as Bend’s burger guy, celebrated one year of Burger Friday on Sept. 1, an effort involving visiting a hamburger joint every week and posting a short video on social media.

The video clips gained traction online to the point that, Cordell, a youth pastor and coach, is now recognized in public. He’s received invitations from local restaurants and numerous recommendations on Instagram and Facebook about where to visit next.

Josh Cordell partakes in Burger Friday on May 12 with a "stupid burger" from That Guy's Bistro. 
Josh Cordell is a youth pastor at Westside Church and the founder of Prep Success Coach LLC, a coaching and mentoring service for young people. 

