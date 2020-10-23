Warrior Women

“Warrior Women,” Best of Show winner at the 2020 BendFilm Festival. The film tells the story of moms and daughters fighting for indigenous rights during the American Indian Movement of the ‘70s.

 Submitted photo

The 2020 BendFilm Festival Awards were held virtually Friday evening. In all, 27 independent films and filmmakers were awarded jury prizes and money totaling more than $12,000. The recipients are as follows:

Best of Show: “Warrior Women,” directed by Christina D. King and Elizabeth A. Castle

Best Directing: “Sapelo,” directed by Nick Brandestini

Best Narrative Feature: “Freeland,” directed by Mario Furlon and Kate McLean

Best Cinematography: “Woman of the Photographs,” directed by Takeshi Kushida; cinematographer Yu Oishi

Best Documentary Feature: “Sapelo,” directed by Nick Brandestini

Best Editing: “Revival,”

directed by Josefina Rotman Lyons; editor Will Kitchings

Best Indigenous Feature: “Cholitas,” directed by

Jaime Murciego and Pablo Iraburu

Best Outdoor Environmental Feature: “The Falconer,” directed by Annie Kaempfer

Special Jury Award for Environmental Insight: “Wolves Return,” directed by Thomas Horat

Special Jury Award for Documentary Cinematography: “Sapelo,” cinematography by Nick Brandestini

Special Jury Award for Documentary Debut: “Finding Yingying,” directed by Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: “Materna,” directed by David Gutnik

Best Indigenous Short: “Blackwater,” directed by Boise Esquerra

Special Jury Award for Storytelling: “Kama’āina (Child of the Land),” directed by Kimi Howl Lee

Special Jury Award for Original Concept: “Looking Glass,” directed by Ginew Benton (Ojibway)

Best Narrative Short: “A Woman,” directed by Tahmina Rafaella

Special Jury Award for Directing: “Thank you for Patiently Waiting,” directed by Max Marklund and Anders Jacobsson

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Performance: “Friends Like That,” directed by Francesca de Fusco

Best Documentary Short: “A Head Shorter,” directed by Sasha Sivan Bortnik

Best of the Northwest: “For the Love of Barb,” directed by Will Cuddy and Zach Feiner

Special Jury Award for Directing: “80 Degrees North,” directed by Brandon Holmes

Special Jury Award for Micro Story: “River Looters,” directed by Rebecca Hynes

Best Animated Short: “A Head Shorter,” directed by Sasha Sivan Bortnik; animation by Soul Proprietor Studios

Best Student Short: “Furthest From,” directed by Kyung Sok Kim

Special Jury Award for Student Documentary: “Volunteer,” directed by Allonzo Armijo

Special Jury Award for Filmmaker to Watch: Ellie Wen, director of “The Missfits”

Special Jury Award For Micro Doc: “Present Imperfect,” directed by Kyle Stebbins

BendFilm will present encore screenings of the award-winning titles in its Virtual Festival Cinema immediately following the Awards Ceremony through Sunday. The full hour-long ceremony is available to stream online for free. (For more information, visit bendfilm.org.)

Still to be announced are the winners of The Katie Merritt Audience Awards for Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Narrative Short, Documentary Short and Local Focus. BendFilm will announce them Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.