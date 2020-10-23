The 2020 BendFilm Festival Awards were held virtually Friday evening. In all, 27 independent films and filmmakers were awarded jury prizes and money totaling more than $12,000. The recipients are as follows:
Best of Show: “Warrior Women,” directed by Christina D. King and Elizabeth A. Castle
Best Directing: “Sapelo,” directed by Nick Brandestini
Best Narrative Feature: “Freeland,” directed by Mario Furlon and Kate McLean
Best Cinematography: “Woman of the Photographs,” directed by Takeshi Kushida; cinematographer Yu Oishi
Best Documentary Feature: “Sapelo,” directed by Nick Brandestini
Best Editing: “Revival,”
directed by Josefina Rotman Lyons; editor Will Kitchings
Best Indigenous Feature: “Cholitas,” directed by
Jaime Murciego and Pablo Iraburu
Best Outdoor Environmental Feature: “The Falconer,” directed by Annie Kaempfer
Special Jury Award for Environmental Insight: “Wolves Return,” directed by Thomas Horat
Special Jury Award for Documentary Cinematography: “Sapelo,” cinematography by Nick Brandestini
Special Jury Award for Documentary Debut: “Finding Yingying,” directed by Jiayan “Jenny” Shi
Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: “Materna,” directed by David Gutnik
Best Indigenous Short: “Blackwater,” directed by Boise Esquerra
Special Jury Award for Storytelling: “Kama’āina (Child of the Land),” directed by Kimi Howl Lee
Special Jury Award for Original Concept: “Looking Glass,” directed by Ginew Benton (Ojibway)
Best Narrative Short: “A Woman,” directed by Tahmina Rafaella
Special Jury Award for Directing: “Thank you for Patiently Waiting,” directed by Max Marklund and Anders Jacobsson
Special Jury Award for Outstanding Performance: “Friends Like That,” directed by Francesca de Fusco
Best Documentary Short: “A Head Shorter,” directed by Sasha Sivan Bortnik
Best of the Northwest: “For the Love of Barb,” directed by Will Cuddy and Zach Feiner
Special Jury Award for Directing: “80 Degrees North,” directed by Brandon Holmes
Special Jury Award for Micro Story: “River Looters,” directed by Rebecca Hynes
Best Animated Short: “A Head Shorter,” directed by Sasha Sivan Bortnik; animation by Soul Proprietor Studios
Best Student Short: “Furthest From,” directed by Kyung Sok Kim
Special Jury Award for Student Documentary: “Volunteer,” directed by Allonzo Armijo
Special Jury Award for Filmmaker to Watch: Ellie Wen, director of “The Missfits”
Special Jury Award For Micro Doc: “Present Imperfect,” directed by Kyle Stebbins
BendFilm will present encore screenings of the award-winning titles in its Virtual Festival Cinema immediately following the Awards Ceremony through Sunday. The full hour-long ceremony is available to stream online for free. (For more information, visit bendfilm.org.)
Still to be announced are the winners of The Katie Merritt Audience Awards for Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Narrative Short, Documentary Short and Local Focus. BendFilm will announce them Monday.
