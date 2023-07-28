(copy)

A crowd gathers for a screening during the BendFilm Festival. The nonprofit that runs the festival, as well as Tin Pan Theater, is conducting a search for a new executive director.

 BendFilm photo

BendFilm’s search for its new executive director is officially underway.

The nonprofit, which runs the indie BendFilm Festival each October as well as operates Tin Pan Theater, said in the announcement that it’s looking for “an experienced and creative leader who’s passionate about film, wants to join a talented team, and is motivated to lead our organization in its next phase of growth.”

