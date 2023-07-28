BendFilm’s search for its new executive director is officially underway.
The nonprofit, which runs the indie BendFilm Festival each October as well as operates Tin Pan Theater, said in the announcement that it’s looking for “an experienced and creative leader who’s passionate about film, wants to join a talented team, and is motivated to lead our organization in its next phase of growth.”
The salary ranges from $85,000 to $95,000 and the deadline for application is Aug. 27. The incoming director will succeed Todd Looby, the director of 10 years, with whom BendFilm split in May.
There are several traits the organization seeks in a candidate, including willingness to relocate to Bend, or spend significant time here, and an understanding of the world of filmmaking and festivals.
“Does that mean you have to have run a festival before? Does that mean you have to have been a film producer before, or anything specific like that? Would that help? I don’t see how it couldn’t,” said board Chair Michael Conforti. “We’re casting a wide net.”
As of Friday afternoon, Conforti was fielding calls from people who had questions and candidates to suggest.
“What’s happening is the whole community is coming together around this thing,” he said. “People who were formerly on the board are coming in to pitch in because they realize we’re in a transition period. Transition is difficult, but what does it offer us? Opportunity.”
Ideally, BendFilm would be able to line up and announce its new director at this year’s festival when it begins Oct. 12.
“That’s the script I would write,” Conforti said.
BendFilm celebrates independent films and filmmakers each October via the BendFilm Festival, and promotes film and filmmaking through other events year-round. It was founded in 2004.
To view the job announcement and learn more, visit bendfilm.org.
