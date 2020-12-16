Bend resident Rita Pearson has a Christmas treasure she won’t be parting with any time soon: a handwritten letter to Santa Claus penned by her paternal grandfather when he was 7.
To give you some idea how long ago it was that John Leslie Pearson asked for “all musical instruments,” a bicycle and candy: Had his wish been granted, the sousaphone would perhaps have been the most modern musical innovation under the tree, having been developed just three years earlier — in 1893.
Rita Pearson isn’t sure whether her grandfather received such an instrument, a bike or other specifics about his 1896 letter.
“He played the violin, but before I was born,” Pearson said. “I never heard him play.”
John Leslie Pearson was born on Oct. 24, 1889, in Haviland, Kansas. But his family didn’t stay there long.
“Shortly after he was born, they moved to Indiana Territory. It wasn’t even a state yet. I guess they were just having a lot of trouble with adequate water,” Rita Pearson said. “One of his uncles had come to California and said, ‘You can actually grow things here.’”
That uncle headed back to Indiana Territory, and successfully talked his brother — John’s father — into moving to California. The year before John wrote his letter to Santa, his family loaded all their possessions into a wagon pulled by mules and headed to a railroad station.
“They drove the wagon, I don’t know if it was 100 miles — it was a ways,” Pearson said. At the station, “Somebody else was also going West, and they shared the cost of a boxcar. After they got all their stuff in the boxcar, there was room to take the wagon apart, and put it in and the mules.”
After the Pearson family arrived in Southern California, they reassembled the wagon, loaded it and headed for the uncle’s home.
As an adult, he worked in ranching, and “bought all this land around areas that turned out to be really prime real estate and did OK,” Pearson said.
Her grandfather lived into his late 90s, and so she got to know him, although he was a man of few words.
“They were Quaker people. Things had lightened up a lot by the time I was old enough to be having conversations, but he was not a talkative guy. And then when we would come and stay with them as grandchildren, it was like the girls were with grandmother, and there were only two grandsons, and he would take my brother to the Lions Club and have lunch, show off his grandson at the Lions Club,” Pearson said, adding with a laugh, “He didn’t actually talk to me directly very much.”
Some of what she knows of John’s early life came from his later years when he was inspired to tape-record personal stories of his life.
“He kind of got motivated by other family members writing short memoirs, and so my grandmother talked him into sharing this. He talked into a microphone, so I wasn’t there when he did it,” Rita said. “He dictated his memoirs and talked about delivering bread with a horse and wagon before school.”
Pearson noted that her grandfather’s childhood predated even radio as a form of entertainment, let alone TV.
“So that’s why (he) wanted musical instruments, because they were the entertainment,” she said. “When you got together with family, you did recitations, and you played music and all kinds of things like that.”
That living room performance tradition carried on into her own childhood, although it puzzled her as a young girl.
“When I was growing up, I didn’t understand that tradition, because I grew up with television, but my grandmother always wanted us to do some kind of little performance,” Pearson said. “For us, it was like a torture hour, because it was like, ‘Aw man, what are we going to do?’ But it came from that time when it was a source of pride to get up and recite a poem, or play something or sing something. Just very, very different times.”
John lived to be 97 and died in April 1987 in Stanton, California, but for Pearson, his childhood letter to Santa helps keep his memory alive.
Pearson is not sure how she ended up with the letter, but it used to hang on a wall in her home before she and her husband sold their place on 20 acres outside of Bend and moved into town.
“It ended up in a box, so here we are with COVID, and I’m trying to go through stuff and continue getting rid of things, and I went, ‘Oh, there’s that letter from my grandfather,’” Pearson said.
Naturally, the letter is not among the things she plans to get rid of. “No, no, no. As a matter of fact, I need to reframe it and put it back on the wall,” she said. “It was a good discovery.”
