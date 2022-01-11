Texas has had no trouble turning out top-shelf songwriters over the years: Willie, of course. Guy Clark. Beyoncé. Townes Van Zandt. Flaco Jiménez. Waylon Jennings. Rhett Miller. And that's just the tip of the song-berg.
It's too early to add Kody West and Austin Meade to that list, but the two Texans are touring together behind a combined collection of solid tunes. West is from Denton, Texas, Meade is from Austin (yes, Austin from Austin), and both guys make music that's best described as heavy, catchy pop-rock 'n' roll.
Now, rock 'n' roll is an increasingly rare thing these days. The generation from which West and Meade come is mostly interested in pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic beats, which means these two dudes — with their crunchy guitars and their arena-ready melodies — sound like throwbacks to the classic rock era.
If you're going to throw back, might as well do it with gusto. To hear them at their swaggering best, check out West's 2020 album, "Overgrown," and Meade's addicting latest single, "Loser Mentality."
Kody West and Austin Meade: $18; 7 p.m. Friday; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.