Anton Sviatoslav Greene stars in “The Guide” (2014) screening this week as theaters across the country present “Stand With Ukraine."

The news from Ukraine is sobering and heartbreaking to say the very least. If you are looking for a way (or another way) to help, select movie theaters across the country are adding to the growing list of ways to lend a monetary hand. Here in Central Oregon this week, both Regal Cinemas and Sisters Movie House will be screening the 2014 Ukrainian film, “The Guide," with all proceeds from the box office going to help refugees and relief efforts in Ukraine.

The film, which was that year’s Oscar submission from the country, takes place in the early 1930s and follows an American boy named Peter (Anton Sviatoslav Greene) who flees the police after his father is killed for obtaining secret documents. Peter, who now has said documents, joins up with a blind folk minstrel named Ivan (Stanislav Boklan) who does everything he can to help Peter grow and survive without becoming hardened by the things he’s seen.

For more information on the screenings and for tickets, visit regmovies.com or sistersmoviehouse.com.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

