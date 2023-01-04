John Harvey has been making music for decades — in the 1980s, he shared a band with his brother, and they composed tunes together.
But it wasn’t until the past few years that Harvey had the space, the resources and the gear he needed to really zoom in on the craft of songwriting.
“I have more time now, so what I love to do is what I’m able to focus on,” he said. “In 2016, I really took songwriting very seriously.”
At around the same time, Harvey also started putting together his own home studio and learning how to record his musical creations. He did so using a tool a lot of people use to learn things these days: YouTube.
“As I learned about how to use the studio,” he said, “the studio became its own instrument.”
In May of 2021, Harvey released his first EP, “Second Chances,” a folksy, acoustic affair that, looking back, acts like a “before” picture documenting his music before he became more proficient in the studio. As such, his new EP “It Makes Me Wonder” is a pretty striking “after” portrait.
“What I grew up on — what always excited me — was beautiful melodies, basically. I’ve listened to tons of music, but I love the pop melodies,” Harvey said. “And the studio brought that out.”
The new EP consists of five songs that are patient and heartfelt and, generally speaking, explore different zones along the spectrum between indie-folk and electro-pop: “Have You Ever” radiates a slightly psychedelic vibe, “It Feels Right” is unabashedly new wave, and “Wonder” is a lovely sweeping ballad that closes out the EP with a message of clarity, hope and redemption. Lyrically, the songs are built around universal themes, but rooted in Harvey’s personal experiences and observations.
“I never really have writer’s block, and I’m also always listening. I’ll hear someone say something in the grocery store line and think, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’” he said. “So I keep a journal and I work in it all the time.”
Harvey had actually written an entire other set of songs, but he scrapped them all last winter and started over because he felt himself progressing as an artist and evolving as a person.
“I’m getting closer to the music, getting closer to the source, and also getting better at using my tools,” he said. “So I’m excited to use that creative power, if you will, to relate to other people through the music. I feel like I have the power to connect, and I’m going to run with that as far as I can.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
