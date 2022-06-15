My vegetarian friend and I were headed to our planned lunch destination on Irving Avenue when we stumbled upon the Dinky Dau, and its charm drew us in. On the spot, we decided to eat there instead.
My friend spent a month traveling throughout Vietnam years ago, so we were intrigued by the food cart and its specialty in banh mi and fermented foods.
The graphic menu was easy to read and laid out in two steps. No. 1: Choose a protein. No. 2: Decide if you’d like it on a Vietnamese style sandwich or a rice bowl. All five of the protein options were gluten-free and two were vegan.
The rice bowls are served with the choice of two sides including kim chi, fermented fruit salads or a soy egg.
My friend ordered the banh mi over rice with sweet and sour tempeh while I gravitated towards the tangy meatball rice bowl with jicama pineapple jalapeño slaw and the Dinky Kim Chi with shrimp.
When I opened the to go container, the food inside was full of color. I took a bite into meatballs rich in umami. They were juicy and satisfying. The slaw and Dinky Kim Chi were bright and tangy.
Small pieces of crispy goodness with bubbles inside added a light crunch. The woman who prepared our food explained
that the crispy pieces are sometimes referred to as tofu skin, yuba or dried beancurd and are prepared by lifting the skin that forms on the top of heated soy milk.
Not only does this food cart hit the mark when it comes to customer service and doing Asian fusion well, it’s affordable. The banh mi sandwich rings up at just $10 and the rice bowl is $12.
But since the Dinky Dau doesn’t have the same shelter as a food truck, it’s open seasonally. Be sure to schedule a lunch date in your calendar now before you miss your chance.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Service
The service couldn’t be any more on point. The staffer was welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable about the food.
Atmosphere
There’s plenty of outdoor seating next to a small public garden with benches. If sitting outside on the corner of Oregon Avenue and Irving Avenue, street art can be enjoyed on the parking structure across the street.
But don’t allow poor weather to stop you from ordering banh mi. All orders are prepared in takeout containers, making it easy to grab and go.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.