Heading into 2020, Company Grand is ready to party like it’s 1920.

Bend’s theatrical R&B/soul nonet will ring in the New Year with a “Roaring ’20s”-themed party at The Belfry — one of many New Year’s parties to hit Central Oregon on or before Dec. 31.

The group is clearly not the first to think of this idea — there’s at least two other 1920s-themed parties happening in Central Oregon on New Year’s Eve — but it may be the best-equipped band to soundtrack a swingin’, Prohibition-era throwback.

“That’s always been our vibe as a band — a little bit more old soul, old school that way,” bassist and musical director Tyler Cranor said. “We just thought it was a good mix for us to get in. So it’s gonna be, dress in your 1920s best, I guess, and welcome back the swing era.”

In addition to live music and dancing, the party will include an era-appropriate costume contest with prizes, Cranor said.

Company Grand, which formed in 2014 alongside Bend Burlesque but has since charted its own path with energetic stage shows, colorful costumes and danceable grooves, is no stranger to New Year’s Eve parties. Most notably, the group performed at the since-closed Old Stone Church to ring in 2017 (again alongside Bend Burlesque).

“It’s definitely had different looks each year,” Cranor said. “Our big one was heading into 2017 — that kind of kicked it off — and then our show this year will probably be our biggest one since then just because of the venue and everything going into that.”

The show will cap off a relatively quiet year for Company Grand. In February the group dropped a mini album, “Table Scraps,” which compiled live and studio tracks and showed off the group’s New Orleans-rooted sound.

But it has kept mostly quiet on the live performance front while recording its proper debut album at The Firing Room with busy local engineer Dayne Wood. The album, titled “Izyou” (as in “Company Grand is you,” Cranor explained), should be released sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

“Most of the stuff in the music of all these newer tunes that we’ve written is a lot of just the everyday struggle,” Cranor said. “A lot of our older tunes were just youthful mischief and just sort of debauchery a little bit — that’s how we made our original name. (This album) brings the same sort of nouveau New Orleans vibe, but adds more of a cultural statement and just talks about struggles that not only we — the grand we — in Central Oregon are facing, but just things we’re seeing in the world around us right now.”

The group has a Northwest tour planned for the winter and spring, so New Year’s Eve may be your last chance to catch these guys locally for a while. Visit belfryevents.com for more information.

A New Year’s Eve tradition

If swingin’ hepcats and bathtub mint juleps aren’t your thing, fret not: Options abound in Bend and beyond for celebrating your next trip around the sun. No need to feel overwhelmed; check out some of the highlights, compiled here for your convenience.

We’ll start with another Central Oregon band that has built a tradition of rowdy year-end celebrations. Roots/punk/folk group Larry and His Flask will move its annual party to The Brown Owl on Tuesday night (past years have seen the energetic five-piece throw down at The Capitol, The Domino Room and Volcanic Theatre Pub).

The Flask kicked off 2019 touring behind its first studio album in five years, 2018’s “This Remedy.” The band also released an odds-and-ends collection of b-sides and rarities, “Everything Besides,” in July, but has otherwise stayed quiet while members shored up side projects, most notably bassist Jeshua Marshall’s indie-folk-jazz-world project, Guardian of the Underdog.

Speaking of which, that group will also be on the bill. Guardian is currently in the studio at Parkway Sounds working on its debut studio album. The rest of the bill features longtime Larry friend, California-based singer-songwriter Tom VandenAvond; Larry multi-instrumentalist Andrew Carew performing a solo set; and DJ James G.

The show is ages 21 and older only, with a $5 cover charge. Visit facebook.com/events/777907345954597, brownowlbend.com or call 541-797-6581 for more information.

Running into 2020

Another annual tradition in Bend, Parallel 44 Presents’ Countdown to the New Year returns to McMenamins Old St. Francis School in the week leading up to the big day. The shows, which start the day after Christmas and continue up to the venue’s big New Year’s Eve bash Tuesday, will as usual highlight Central Oregon musical talent.

One of Bend’s newest jam bands, Zipline, kicks off the series Thursday. The four-piece plays original music and covers in the vein of Phish, Ween and The Grateful Dead.

Rootsy rock band The Silvertone Devils take the stage Friday. The band features a number of familiar faces, including Honey Don’t singer-songwriter Bill Powers, in-demand guitarist Benji Nagel and Watkin’s Glen’s Evan Read-Mullins.

Long-running blues band Thomas T and The Blue Chips returns to the series Saturday. Led by singer-bassist Thomas Tsuneta, the band specializes in Chicago- and Texas-style blues, as heard on the recently released album, “Ante Up.”

Another Bend favorite, Popcorn will perform Sunday. This offshoot of Bend bluegrass institution Moon Mountain Ramblers offers string-band takes on modern pop, as well as quirky originals.

Brother Gabe, aka the solo project of local guitarist and Parallel 44 Presents founder/owner Gabe Johnson, plays Monday. Johnson, who released his long-awaited solo album, “FireOnyx,” late last year, has a busy week ahead of New Year’s Day, so you’ll see him a few more times in this roundup.

Finally, the big day itself, New Year’s Eve, will feature two performers on two stages. Portland rocker and Bend favorite Tony Smiley will return to the Father Luke’s Room stage with his (musically and physically) acrobatic loop show, in which he layers everything from percussion to bass to guitar to vocal harmonies with the aid of a looping device. Then, Bend’s newest party rock band, Sugar Mama — an offshoot of indie-pop cover band Dive Bar Theology — will play in the Old St. Francis School Theater.

While the Countdown shows are free, there is a $15 advance/$20 day-of-show cover charge for New Year’s Eve (that covers admission to both bands). Visit mcmenamins.com or call 541-382-5174 for more information.

Reviving funk, classic rock

There’s no way Volcanic Theatre Pub, one of Bend’s busiest music venues, would sit out New Year’s festivities. While the venue has nothing booked Tuesday night, it has a couple of early celebrations planned.

Portland funk/soul/hip-hop band Dirty Revival, led by vocalist Sarah Clarke, will headline a stacked bill featuring Brother Gabe (told you he’d show up again), Ze Rox and The Maxwell Friedman Group. Dirty Revival has been playing in Bend for about as long as it has been a band, and most recently released the single “So Cold,” backed with “Closer.”

Perhaps most notable to Bend music aficionados, the bill reunites Johnson and Rox, the two principles behind long-running Bend electro-soul-funk band Elektrapod. And any bill featuring young organ wizard and Hammond artist Friedman is one well worth your time. (Tickets cost $12 plus fees in advance.)

Johnson will return to the venue Saturday with classic rock band Watkins Glen. The band, which focuses on the music of The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers Band, The Band and Little Feat, has grown into one of the area’s most popular classic rock/jam outfits. Local singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes will also perform and sit in with Watkins Glen. (Tickets cost $10 plus fees in advance or $15 at the door.)

Visit volcanictheatre.com or call 541-323-1881 for more information.

Coming to Fruition

Another Bend favorite, Portland string band-turned-rockers Fruition returns for an early New Year’s bash Sunday at the Domino Room, with virtuoso banjo player Danny Barnes along for the ride.

Central Oregon audiences have been able to watch Fruition’s evolution first-hand from a traditional-leaning string band to a rootsy amalgam of influences that more closely resembles The Band. The seven-song mini album “Wild as the Night,” released earlier this year, is easily the most assured recording this five-piece has released yet, pushing the band in artier directions on songs such as “Sweet Hereafter” or the crunching chords of album opener “Forget About You.”

This show is ages 21 and older only, and tickets cost $22 plus fees in advance. Visit parallel44presents.com, midtownbend.com or call 541-408-4329 for more information.

Celebrating with the local music scene

We’re still only scratching the surface of New Year’s Eve here. Most area bars, clubs, restaurants and venues have some kind of party going down, featuring everything from DJs spinning on the dance floor to local bands and musicians of all genres. There’s too much stuff to go into it all here, but hopefully these highlights will get you started:

• Victory Swig, yet another long-running Bend institution, will bring funk and reggae grooves to Northside Bar & Grill on Tuesday. The band will feature a horn section featuring trumpeter/guitarist Shane Osborne of Emerald City Band and saxophonist Andrew Lyons, formerly of The Jess Ryan Band. Visit facebook.com/events/573517213217693, northsidebarfun.com or call 541-383-0889 for more information.

• J-Dub Restaurant & Bar will feature G Bots & The Journeymen, Mark Ransom and Andy Armer at its New Year’s Eve bash Tuesday. The Journeymen, led by local songwriter/looper Greg Botsford, released its debut album, “Astrolabos,” in late 2017. Ransom, whose band The Mostest returned this year with the long-awaited album, “Teleport People,” will team with Armer to open the show. Visit facebook.com/events/1765323103603606, jdubbend.com or call 541-797-6335 for more information.

• Finally, Riff Cold Brewed will host a New Year’s Eve Lip Sync Battle early Tuesday evening. Awards and prizes, including a $100 Riff gift card, will be given out for Best Syncing, Best Costume and Crowd Favorite. Check out the sign-up sheet at airtable.com/shrthrcdjanhYQJ5s, and visit facebook.com/events/815865158854887, riffcoldbrewed.com or call 541-312-9330 for more information.