From barbecue shrimp packed with bold flavors to palm-sized dumplings to sushi rolled with wild tuna and finished with radish microgreens, the food carts at Hayden Homes Amphitheater are stacked this season to suit a diverse range of tastes.
Food and beverage manager Kris Ann Palacios hopes concertgoers shift toward planning to enjoy dinner at the amphitheater, rather than dining out beforehand. She curated nine food carts with a variety of cuisines and ample vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
“Every one of the carts is a master at what they do and they all do things super different from each other. We were trying not to have any redundancies in the food,” Palacios said.
Palacios actively sought options that catered to dietary preferences. This intention is evident in the vendors and menus. All nine food carts cater to vegetarians, seven offer gluten-free fare and six have vegan food on the menu.
However, it remains to be seen if patrons will shift their dining habits. A couple of dishes inch toward the $30 mark, including the citrus-brined shrimp escabeche with lime crema ($28) and the West Coast hot chicken sando with fries ($26), both by Fresco & Fryed. And that’s before tipping.
Many of the offerings lean toward the snack variety rather than full-fledged meals, although those are available, too. But take note. At MidCity Smashburger, the fries are sold separately from the classic Smashy Boi burger, and ring in at $8 and $12 respectively.
Palm-sized dumplings
The wait times are reflective of cost, with one of the longest lines often forming in front of Dump City Dumplings. At this truck, the menu is simple and three types of dumplings are sold at $6 each. These are no ordinary dumplings, either. According to the attendant who took my order, two are enough to fill most for dinner.
Don’t dally after ordering the dumplings, however. The steaming dough is hot enough to adhere and stick to the paper plate, so the dumplings are best eaten promptly.
Palacios agrees that the dumplings, which come with fillings of Chinese-style pork, four-cheese pizza and vegan Pad Thai, are a stand-out dish. “If you’ve never had a Dump City dumpling, I would definitely say you have to try one of those,” Palacios said. “It’s another dish that is so ‘Bend.’”
My partner devoured the Pad Thai dumpling, stuffed with marinated tofu, sautéed onions and vermicelli noodles, discovering it emulated the classic stir-fried rice noodle dish, but in handheld form.
Zydeco on wheels
Palacios recommends the barbecue shrimp with Southern grit cake ($18) at ZydeGO, run by Bend’s brick-and-mortar restaurant Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails.
The baby blue food truck debuted last month with shrimp in the shape of a heart and the hashtag #CajunBend displayed on the front, a nod toward the cuisine’s Cajun flair.
Everything on the menu is gluten-free except the iron skillet cornbread served on the side of the chicken Andouille jambalaya ($18).
Zydeco designed the food truck menu based on the most popular menu items at the restaurant over the last few years, Palacios said.
“Their shrimp and grits have been one of (Zydeco’s) iconic dishes,” Palacios said. “It started in Bend. It got legs because of Bend. So it just feels kind of like Bend has ownership over that dish a little bit.”
Sushi roll goodness
Juno Sushi joins ZydeGO as one of the six new food carts at the concert venue this season. The concept first gained traction from 2013 to 2018 as a restaurant in Century Village Shopping Center. After reopening during the pandemic, Chef Michi, who goes by her first name, began selling orders for pick up out of The Podski’s indoor bar, according to The Podski’s website. Michi’s easy text-to-order system make her creations accessible.
While some spectators may be suspicious of sushi served at a concert venue, the Japanese food at Juno is top-notch in both presentation and flavor. Rolls are served on a rectangular white paper plate and served with a dollop of wasabi and a small packet of soy sauce.
The wild tuna roll ($19), served spicy or plain, combines a hunk of wild tuna with cucumber, julienne carrots, asparagus red bell pepper and jalapeno. It’s garnished with radish microgreens and twice-drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi aioli, rounding out the flavor with a residual heat.
The tightly packed roll is sliced thinly, revealing its colorful contents, and downright delicious.
Charcuterie on the go
Owner of Wild and Free Charcuterie, Tara Pinto, became involved with Hayden Homes Amphitheater last season to help with the VIP areas.
“This year she felt ready to tackle the Herculean task of becoming her own vendor,” Palacios said, before pointing me toward what she described as her “drool-worthy” Instagram page, @wild_and_free_charcuterie.
Wild and Free Charcuterie specializes in charcuterie plates and grazing tables. Pinto has adapted her business to serve the amphitheater crowd by expanding the menu to paninis ($22), donut holes ($10), lavender lemonade ($10) and other items.
Pinto sources most ingredients from Tumalo Farm Stand, including the ingredients for the lavender lemonade. The “lavender-ade” is elegant and refreshing, infused with notes of mint and rosemary, while refraining from being too sweet.
The charcuterie board ($23) has been aptly adapted to the concert scene with a neatly packed 6-by-2-inch box with a lid. The selection is seasonal, and last week it consisted of green and red grapes, Genoa salami rolled up into a flower, large chunks of smoked gouda and muenster, a small cup of salted almonds, dried cherries and apricots, crackers, a Werther’s Original caramel and a honey stick.
What it lacks in size, this mobile charcuterie board makes up for variety and quality.
This year marks the launch of Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s food cart Sound Bites, with a seasonal menu with local ingredients fashioned by Chef Jessie St. George. It’s now serving the VIP sections at the Deschutes Deck and cabanas and expected to open to general admission guests later this season.
At Sound Bites, Palacios recommends the steak bites, served with “a chimichurri and horseradish cream sauce and it is absolutely to die for.”
(1) comment
More media pandering to the amphitheater that charges huge prices for everything. Do Bulletin reporters get free passes to these shows?
