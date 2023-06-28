From barbecue shrimp packed with bold flavors to palm-sized dumplings to sushi rolled with wild tuna and finished with radish microgreens, the food carts at Hayden Homes Amphitheater are stacked this season to suit a diverse range of tastes.

Food and beverage manager Kris Ann Palacios hopes concertgoers shift toward planning to enjoy dinner at the amphitheater, rather than dining out beforehand. She curated nine food carts with a variety of cuisines and ample vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

spicy wild tuna roll.jpg

The spicy wild tuna roll at Juno Sushi is packed with a hunk of wild tuna, cucumber, carrots, asparagus, red bell pepper and jalapeno.
Wild and Free charcuterie.jpg

Wild and Free Charcuterie sources ingredients from Tumalo Farm Stand and offers a charcuterie plate to-go at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.  
More media pandering to the amphitheater that charges huge prices for everything. Do Bulletin reporters get free passes to these shows?

