Bend’s first Asian market, Tomi Mart (pronounced TOE-me), is slated to open this fall. To secure the necessary funds to launch the brick-and-mortar store, business partners Jessica (Jesi) Scott and Natasha Dempsey are launching Tomi Mart Takeover, a May 19 crowdfunding event.

The event will offer a glimpse of what is to come with the new market. There’ll be a corner store stocked with Asian ingredients, snacks and beverages. And while two previous pop-ups events have been limited to snack-centric products that could fit on an 8-foot table, Tomi Mart will showcase produce for the very first time at the event, hosted by Open Space Event Studios.

Tomi Grocery basket.jpg

Daughter of Jessica Scott and Adam Shick, Tomiko (Tomi) Eddy Scott Shick, inspired the name of Tomi Mart, along with her great-great-grandmother, Tomi Hashizume. 

 
Jesi-and-Tash_Final.jpg

Business partners Jessica Scott (left) and Natasha Dempsey (right) are working to bring their shared vision of an Asian market to Bend. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(1) comment

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Looking forward to it! I wish these folks the best of luck in their fundraise.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.