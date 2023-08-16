Dining options on Bend’s east side continue to expand, with one of the most recent additions including Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.’s new pub located in Reed South, an upcoming shopping and office complex. It’s Cascade Lake’s third pub, accompanying establishments on Century Drive in Bend and Seventh Street in Redmond.

The community has already embraced the new 5,000-square-foot not-for-profit pub, which opened on July 19 and brews a specific beer for the Bend and Redmond branch of Habitat for Humanity, the Helles for Habitat lager.

Smash burger with side salad.jpg

The CLBC Smash Burger on a gluten-free bun with a robust side salad.
