Dining options on Bend’s east side continue to expand, with one of the most recent additions including Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.’s new pub located in Reed South, an upcoming shopping and office complex. It’s Cascade Lake’s third pub, accompanying establishments on Century Drive in Bend and Seventh Street in Redmond.
“If we had a dollar for every time someone said, ‘Hey, I live right around the corner, I walked here, I biked here. ...’” said Jesse Luersen, director of hospitality for Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., adding that the majority of customers have been community members.
The Cascade Lakes pub on Century Drive is in close proximity to hotels and on the main road to Mt. Bachelor ski area and as a result, it attracts tourists. The new pub is designed to be a hub for the local community, Luersen said.
The Reed Market pub has an indoor dining area that opens up to an outdoor seating area with picnic tables and red umbrellas. The brewpub’s most distinctive feature is a rooftop bar with views of the Cascade Mountains and Pilot Butte.
The rooftop menu is a pared-down version of the main menu with a couple of additional craft cocktails. Unlike the first level, diners are expected to place their order at the bar and clear their own plates.
Diners should not expect the menu to be a carbon copy of Cascade Lake’s other pubs. There are a few crossover items, such as smoked chicken wings and hush puppies, but for the most part, the menu has been redesigned with fresh options and a greater focus on shareable plates.
The brewery stays true to its signature pub food with a Southern flair, drawing inspiration from Director of Culinary Operations Jeff Kelly’s Southern roots and Sous Chef Jennifer Villanueva’s passion for barbecue and experience as a pitmaster, according to Luersen.
The Reed Market pub intends to separate itself from other pubs in the region by leaning into Southern staples, such as the baby back rib rack platter with coleslaw, cornbread and onion rings ($32) one of the menu items intended to be shared.
While it took a while to place an order, I was surprised by the efficiency with which the food was prepared. On my first visit, I dined on the brew deck and had to wait in a short line before placing an order with the bartender. Upon my second visit, there was about a 10-minute wait before my dining partner and I received service, after which our server was continuously attentive.
The gluten-free CLBC beer dip ($6), which appears only on the brew deck menu, entails guajillo chile-dusted pork rinds. The indulgent snack was more than enough to share among four people, with a generous amount of dip that remained after the pork rinds disappeared. The dip was addicting, and we finished off the rest on its own.
The smash burger ($14) is simplistic but flavorful. Between the brioche bun is a thin patty smeared with mustard mayo and topped with caramelized onions and smoked gouda. The accompanying side salad, which is among choices of beer-battered fries, onion rings or Tater Tots, was a mosaic of color and flavor. Ribbons of cucumber and carrots and pickled red onion made the salad feel special.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.