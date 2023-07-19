Wine Spectator announced the winners of the 2023 restaurant awards last week, unveiling three winning restaurants in Central Oregon: Brickhouse Steakhouse and Bos Taurus in Bend and Brickhouse Steakhouse in Redmond.

The restaurants were chosen from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries for the annual restaurant awards issue, according to a press release.

Wine at Bos Taurus 1.jpg

Wine director Brett Larson introduced a 2007 Harlan Estate bold red wine to the wine list at Bos Taurus in Bend last week.
