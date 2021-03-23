Prior to one year ago, Rebecca Mehra of Bend was already well known from a track career at Stanford University and a professional runner for Oiselle, and an Olympic hopeful in the 800 and 1,500 meter races. Then she went viral, after tweeting about how she came to the aid of an elderly couple too scared to leave their vehicle in a Safeway parking lot as the COVID-19 curtain began descending a year ago, leading to all sorts of national attention.
At 8 p.m. on Sunday, Mehra, 26, will compete as a contestant on NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ primetime show featuring wacky games such as “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “You Bet Your Wife,” along with new ones like “Name Dropper” and “Burst of Knowledge,” invented for the show’s in-progress fourth season.
Q: I’m curious what you’ve been up to over the past year, but of course want to talk to you about the show. … You can’t divulge the outcome, I’m sure.
A: I cannot, or else I will get in a lot of trouble, I think. But you’ll see it (laughs).
Q: Could you tell me in your words about the show and what you did on there?
A: Yeah, it is, well, Ellen’s game show. I think it kind of spurred from her kind of doing fun games on her show that then got adopted into a game show. Even in the pandemic — we were all tested and there was a lot of protocol — but it just kind of felt like a party when you’re on set. Just really fun, lighthearted games. Of course, it meant something and it was a competition, but it was all for laughs, and kind of a nice opportunity to do something that feels good and is fun in this not-as-fun year we’ve had. (Games) are … things like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” where you have a blindfold on — actually, it looks like goggles with googly eyes on it — and you’re doing a dance and you have to find a chair when the music stops.
Q: It sounds like you had fun.
A: Yeah, it was really an experience. It was a different experience than normal, I think, given the pandemic. There was a quarantine hotel. … I think I got COVID tested at least four times while I was there. And they don’t let any of the folks who are there for the competition interact. I think part of it is game rules, like they want to prevent anyone from chatting with other folks about what the games are like, and then, too, of course, COVID and keeping everyone separate. So it was in some ways an odd experience. Typically, there’s a studio audience, which there wasn’t, and you get to have a significant other or family members come and watch you, which was not the case this time (and) would’ve been really fun.
Q: How did you come to be on the show?
A: Yeah, so back when we chatted in March, that story went completely viral. I ended up getting connected with some of the most powerful celebrities. I got retweeted by Oprah and Ellen, actually, and someone from (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) reached out to me. I ended up having a couple of conversations with them. They weren’t really sure what they were doing with the show. This was before they’d even restarted doing things on set with testing. It was such an uncertain time … (I) didn’t end up going on the show, but the woman who interviewed me for the “Ellen” show recommended me for “Game of Games.” So then I went through a separate try-out for the game show … basically a series of mini games on Zoom. And then I got the callback. … I found out I could be on the show, I think in July, and I think it was filmed at the end of August into early September.
Q: I assume you got to meet and interact with Ellen.
A: I did. I got to give her a hug, which was very cool and interesting.
Q: I’m curious how she came across, and if you paid any attention to the controversy. (Last year, reports emerged accusing “Ellen” of being a toxic workplace, leading to reduced viewership of her daytime talk show.)
A: A little bit, especially because that was happening right before I was expected to go to Los Angeles and film on her game show. I can only speak to my own experience, and she was very, very nice. She was on set the whole time. With COVID protocols, people were really getting cycled in and out very quickly, everyone’s in intense PPE, except for the physical people who are getting filmed on set. … In between takes, she was really friendly, having conversations with everyone, asking where everyone was from, if they were enjoying the show. She didn’t have to do that. It would be really easy for her to walk away, go drink water, stay away from the contestants, but she was interacting with everyone and seemed really friendly. It made it all the more enjoyable.
Q: Maybe we could talk about your year. Obviously, that story broke so big. Did you ever have any more interactions with the couple?
A: Gosh, you know, I’ve been asked this so many times, and I wish I had given them my phone number. At the time, I wasn’t thinking about it. I was supposed to be going into training camp in a couple of days, and I was going to be gone for a month, and I thought this would be over in a few weeks. Thinking back on it, it all seems ridiculous now that these are the thoughts that I had. … I didn’t think much of it other than, maybe I should’ve given them my phone number to help them out more if they need it, but I didn’t. And now, to be honest, it’s my local Safeway, and I go back all the time, and I still scan the parking lot from time to time to see if their little blue car is there.
Q: You mentioned Oprah and Ellen. What else happened in the aftermath of that?
A: Gosh, it was such a blur, to be honest, because on one hand, I’m dealing with all the changes that are happening. As an athlete, I found all my track meets were canceled, and the Olympics were canceled and trials were postponed and so on. On the one hand I’m doing that, and on the other I’m taking phone calls from reporters. … I had thousands and thousands of messages and tweets and Facebook messages and even people who found my email from all over the world. So much stuff that I had to have help with my social media accounts because I was trying to respond to every single person, which was just getting absolutely impossible. … It was fun seeing people like Vanessa Hudgens or Oprah Magazine or Ellen and Gov. Brown retweeting it. That was fine, but I think was even more impactful and exciting was seeing the people who are like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize.’ You know, there are people … who are struggling so much more, and it was really inspiring to me to hear from all the people who were reaching out to their community members or trying to start grocery runs for at-risk community members. I thought that was really special.
Q: Where are you at now with your running? Things are moving ahead, right?
A: Yeah, things are happening. Japan is planning on hosting the Olympics. The Olympic Trials for track and field are going to be in Eugene in mid-to-late June, and they’re going to pick the Olympic team. The Olympics are going to look different from how they would typically — for instance, they just announced that there are going to be no foreign spectators allowed, so that’s all a bummer, but at the same time if it’s to make it happen as safely as possible, I understand. … I’m really optimistic that things will look better and better as we move into the next few months.
Q: What are your plans for after the Olympics?
A: That’s a great question. I don’t know yet. I think I just want to see how it goes, and try to live in the present a little bit because of hoping so much for the future over the last year. I want to enjoy this summer of racing, and them I’m not sure. I might want to continue running and competing. There’s the World Championships in Eugene in 2022. … So that could be something fun to go after, World Championships in the United States. I’m also really interested in public policy.
