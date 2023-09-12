Since he co-founded it with his longtime friend and bandmate Patrick Pearsall in 2006, Mark Ransom has steered the Bend Roots Revival through a dizzying array of obstacles, adjustments and evolutions.
The annual celebration of local music and arts has grown from one day to three. It has moved, if memory serves, five times and happened in six different locations, including a junkyard. It has survived capacity concerns, permitting uncertainty, neighbor complaints, construction projects, a last-minute cancellation and a global pandemic, among other threats.
Along the way, Bend Roots has provided performance opportunities to hundreds of local and regional bands and musicians while supporting music education in local schools and growing into a beloved — and always free to attend — Central Oregon cultural institution.
“It’s Roots,” Ransom said recently, summarizing the event with his typical laid-back wisdom. “It is what it is.”
Growing roots
Over the years, Bend Roots has not only survived, but also thrived as Ransom built a team to help him organize and execute the festival. This year, that team includes two key newcomers: Digital marketer Megan Tran, who is maintaining bendroots.net and the Revival’s social media feeds, and Scottie McClelland, who plays the cajón in local Americana band Billy & the Box Kid and has taken over booking duties from Ransom.
“They’ve brought a lot of great energy to Roots, and they have their thumb on the pulse of the younger bands. I love that Bend’s still just exploding with new bands,” Ransom said. “The cool thing about Roots this year is that there are going to be a lot of young acts and there will be a lot of seasoned acts and old favorites, too.”
Also this year: A new location. Thanks to construction at last year’s site — the Box Factory area of Bend — Bend Roots will happen this year at what Ransom calls “the midtown corridor,” with four stages at Silver Moon Brewing, three stages at Bunk + Brew and music happening both inside and outside at Deschutes Brewery. Music will run almost constantly Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday, with music alternating between stages.
Making music
The festivities will kick off with a pre-party Thursday night at Boneyard Pub (1955 NE Division St., Bend), where Billy and the Box Kid will play, and they’ll wrap up Sunday night with a show at the Domino Room (51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend) featuring The Hasbeens and Blackstrap Bluegrass.
As always, all genres are welcome at Bend Roots, from rock, punk and metal to hip-hop, jazz and reggae to folk, country and bluegrass. More important than the style of music is the sense of community that permeates the revival, the art that sits at its heart, and the celebratory nature of Bend’s biggest local music weekend of the year.
“The reason we started the Roots festival was so that we could play a lot of music. We wanted to be at the center of our own little universe. And then what we realized was not only were we facilitating our own rock ‘n’ roll fantasies, but all of a sudden we had a bunch of other people whose rock ‘n’ roll fantasies were being fulfilled as well,” Ransom said.
“That was from the players’ perspective,” he continued. “But what was cool was that then the audience — the community — just got behind this thing and made it go.”
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
