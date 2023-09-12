Since he co-founded it with his longtime friend and bandmate Patrick Pearsall in 2006, Mark Ransom has steered the Bend Roots Revival through a dizzying array of obstacles, adjustments and evolutions.

The annual celebration of local music and arts has grown from one day to three. It has moved, if memory serves, five times and happened in six different locations, including a junkyard. It has survived capacity concerns, permitting uncertainty, neighbor complaints, construction projects, a last-minute cancellation and a global pandemic, among other threats.

Fractal.jpeg (copy)

Local faves Fractal play Friday at Silver Moon during Bend Roots Revival.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

