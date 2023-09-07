If you ever walk or run with your head down, you’ve likely found a lot of loose change, but you’ve probably also noticed the plentiful gaps in much of the pavement around Central Oregon.
And if you ride a bike or a skateboard on our city streets, I know for a fact you’ve felt them, possibly painfully unless your bike has good suspension or you’re good at ollies.
For some reason, roads in Bend, and I would assume our neighboring cities, are prone to developing strange gaps and cracks. I first moved into a house in southeast Bend in 2006 near Parrell Road, which had a good many 2-inch gaps running across it, at consistent enough of intervals that you might have thought it had been paved in separate sections, like a giant asphalt sidewalk.
Most of it has been repaved since then, but the bike lanes were left alone, so gaps still run horizontally across them, as your backside will soon notice if you attempt to ride in said bike lanes.
I’ve also noticed similar cracks on plenty of other roads around Bend, including streets such as Silver Lake Boulevard and McKinley Avenue above the Old Mill District, and Seward Avenue in Midtown. Zoom in on a Google satellite image of older Bend neighborhoods, and you can literally see pavement cracks from space.
Somehow, the subject of said street chasms came up once between me and another parent I was acquainted with when our kids were in middle school. He had some interesting theories, one of which was that the street cracking happens because the ground beneath our feet is expanding. After all, his reasoning went, Central Oregon was shaped by volcanic activity.
To be fair, at the time, the South Sister bulge was hot news, and a lot of people feared it was going to go kablooey. Still, his theory as applied to our roads struck me as implausible — by which I mean ridiculous — but I didn’t know him well enough to laugh out loud. Wouldn’t pipes, gas lines, fire hydrants, fiberoptic cables, houses, etc. also be affected by ever-expanding ground?
Fortunately, there are people who know actual factual things, including David Abbas, transportation and mobility director for the City of Bend. Abbas told me that the types of long cracks that form across the asphalt pavement are known as block cracking, either longitudinal (parallel to centerline) or transverse (perpendicular to centerline).
Among the causes is surface shrinkage due to low temperatures, as George Costanza knew all too well. Daily temperature swings up and down 40 degrees are also common in Central Oregon, which, Abbas said, “is particularly hard on the infrastructure when the temperature swings are back and forth between freeze/thaw.”
Further, hardening of the asphalt and binder leads to an inability to expand and contract with temperature cycles, and aging asphalt binder may become brittle and oxidized.
There are 882 lane miles (number of lanes times road length) in Bend, where 76% of the transportation system is made up of residential roads, Abbas said.
“We’ve been working hard on our streets condition and digging out of the hole from the recession since about 2015. We measure our street conditions by what is called a Pavement Condition Index (PCI). A new road has a PCI of 100 and as the road ages, oxidizes, becomes brittle, and with traffic loading and use, the PCI value drops.”
Today, the transportation system’s overall PCI is 75, better than the 68 ranking in 2015, but still short of the low-80s PCI that Abbas said would be the ideal for efficient and cost-effective maintenance.
“We have been at these values for a few years now as our funding is not keeping pace with the maintenance needs, growth and inflation, so we are working on other sustainable transportation funding for operation and maintenance needs to get back on an improving trend,” Abbas said.
I also asked Abbas about the visually pleasing (to me, anyway) patterns of tar patches one sometimes sees swirled across streets, which often look like cool, psychedelic artwork.
It’s just crack sealing, he said.
“Its purpose is to prevent infiltration, preventing moisture from getting into the road subbase,” Abbas said. “With the freeze-thaw cycles discussed above here in Central Oregon, this is how potholes occur and the asphalt deteriorates quickly.”
By the way, Discover Magazine reported last year that the South Sister bulge was growing again. Perhaps we could try crack sealing there?
