Due to heat and cold extremes and other factors, Bend streets are prone to forming a variety of cracks.

If you ever walk or run with your head down, you’ve likely found a lot of loose change, but you’ve probably also noticed the plentiful gaps in much of the pavement around Central Oregon.

And if you ride a bike or a skateboard on our city streets, I know for a fact you’ve felt them, possibly painfully unless your bike has good suspension or you’re good at ollies.

More cracks in the streets of southeast Bend.
This photo looking south at the northbound bike lane on Parrell Road shows a variety of cracking, including longitudinal cracks, as well as crack sealing.
Crack sealing sometimes results in psychedelic art in parking lots and streets.

