Movies are back on Bend's biggest screens this weekend. Regal Cinemas Old Mill Stadium 16 and IMAX reopens Friday after being closed since October 2020.
According to the company website, guests can expect resumed safety measures including face masks required throughout the site except when eating or drinking, increased fresh air intake in auditoriums, two empty seats between groups, increased hand washing for employees as well as tickets and concessions available for purchase through the Regal Cinemas app.
With new releases trickling out including "Mortal Kombat" this weekend, local movie lovers can grab a large popcorn and soda and take in the big hits the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen — as the summer blockbuster season (hopefully) gets underway.
